Former Michigan State Quarterback Kirk Cousins Progressing Well After Season-Ending Injury
Former Michigan State quarterback Kirk Cousins has been on a mission to finally be on a contending team in the NFL. Going from the Washington Redskins (now Commanders) to the Minnesota Vikings seemed promising as he went to the playoffs a few times. However, injuries to key players like Justin Jefferson, as well as Cousins, himself, prevented a deep playoff run in his final couple of seasons with Minnesota.
Last season, Cousins suffered an Achilles injury in Week 8 against Minnesota's rivals, the Green Bay Packers.
This offseason, the Atlanta Falcons signed Cousins to a four-year, $180-million deal in March. Atlanta also drafted Michael Penix Jr. at No. 8 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, but Cousins is still the projected starter.
During OTA practices, Cousins has been progressing well with his new team in Atlanta, according to new Falcons coach Raheem Morris. Morris discussed Cousins' health during OTAs a couple of weeks ago.
“He’s doing everything that we’re asking him to do right now,” Morris said. “We’re limiting him with some of the staff that we call with the movement and things of that nature. All the drop-back stuff, he’s in the pocket, he’s able to handle the handoffs.
“You’ve seen him pretty much execute everything you would execute and we’re treating him that way. The tempo up front is a little different in the offseason and who people that affect the quarterback and how they get around the quarterback, we know it’s not the same as it would be in a game. But we’re really excited on where he’s at in his progress. We’re really excited where he’s at in his mental capacity to hold the offense and what he’s able to do and bringing it all out for our guys.”
Atlanta has a great group of young star offensive players like Kyle Pitts, Drake London, Darnell Mooney and a two-headed backfield in Bijian Robinson and Tyler Allgeier. All that was missing was a quarterback who could get them to the playoffs. With the NFC South being arguably the worst division in the NFL, the Falcons should not have a problem winning the division.
Hopefully for them, if everyone can stay healthy, then maybe this is the year the Falcons can win their first Super Bowl in franchise history.
