Former Michigan State Star Continues Struggling in Critical Area
Former Michigan State Spartans star Kenneth Walker III is a perfect example of how Fantasy Football production and actual NFL value aren't always aligned.
On paper, Walker is a terrific Fantasy Football candidate due to his versatility.
The third-year Seattle Seahawks running back has rushed for 398 yards and six touchdowns this season while also hauling in 30 receptions for 217 yards and a score.
However, while Walker is posting some solid counting stats, a deeper look reveals that he isn't exactly lighting it up in the Seahawks' offense.
Walker is averaging just four yards per carry on the season and has logged under 4 yards per attempt four times in seven games.
Most recently, the 24-year-old carried the ball 25 times for 83 yards in Seattle's Week 9 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Sure, the volume is nice, but the actual production isn't.
Such has been the case for Walker since last year when he registered 905 yards while reaching the end zone eight times on the ground. But he posted a pedestrian 4.1 yards per tote.
Perhaps not surprisingly, the Seahawks rank 28th in the NFL in rushing with Walker as their lead back. They are also 23rd in yards per carry.
Is that all Walker's fault? Certainly not. The offensive line is a major issue, and it's not like backup running back Zach Charbonnet is pounding opposing defenses, either. As a matter of fact, Seattle's most efficient runner this season has been quarterback Geno Smith.
So, yes; there are other factors at play here. That being said, it's looking more and more like Walker — a former second-round pick—does not have what it takes to be a featured back on the NFL level. A complementary player? Sure, but not a focal point of an offense.
It's a shame, too, considering just how dominant Walker was during his final season at Michigan State when he racked up 1,636 yards and 18 touchdowns while registering a robust 6.2 yards per attempt.
Walker did manage to enjoy an impressive rookie campaign with the Seahawks, rattling off 1,050 yards and nine scores on 4.6 yards per tote in 2022, but it has been all downhill ever since.
