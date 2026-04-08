MSU Hoops Set To Be National Contender in 2026–27

The expectations for next season in East Lansing are sky-high.

Everything is lining up for an all-in season after Michigan State went 27-8 with a Sweet 16 appearance in 2025-26. Much of the roster seems set to be back, the Final Four is in Detroit, and Michigan's National Championship is, no doubt, an additional source of motivation.

Michigan State's Tom Izzo watches the action during a game against Indiana at the Breslin Center on Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Because everyone loves a good list that they can disagree with, numerous media outlets and/or figureheads have released "Way-Too-Early" rankings for next season.

Several of those lists have the Spartans are the very, very top, actually:

USA Today

Michigan State's Coen Carr defends against Louisville during the second round of the NCAA Tournament at the KeyBank Center on Saturday, March 21, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

One such list with Michigan State at the very, very top came from USA Today and was compiled by Erick Smith and Paul Myerberg. Helping the Spartans' case is the fact that the bulk of the rotation is currently expected to come back, as well as an elite recruiting class coming in.

The potential returns of Jeremy Fears Jr. and Coen Carr are also major. Fears is the best passer in college hoops, and Carr is the best dunker, evolving as a defender and rebounder. Both players would be in their fourth year in the program next season and will almost certainly be the team's biggest leaders. They were both already captains last year, alongside outgoing players Jaxon Kohler and Carson Cooper.

Hoops HQ

Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr. hunches over during a game against Michigan at the Breslin Center on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Influential college basketball analyst Seth Davis also has the Spartans at No. 1 for next season, publishing his list on Hoops HQ , a site he co-founded. Davis also appears on television for CBS and FOX Sports, so his opinion carries some weight.

Again, Fears' potential return is the driver of all of these lists. Davis called him the potential preseason Player of the Year. Fears, who led the nation in assists per game this past season, was probably the most valuable player to his team in college hoops. Adding Carlos Medlock Jr. for additional help at point guard will help make his life easier.

Adding Kaleb Glenn , MSU's top-ranked transfer last offseason, who also missed the entirety of this past season due to a knee injury, is another thing the Spartans have going their way. Glenn averaged 12.6 points and 4.8 rebounds per game while shooting 41% from three during his 2024-25 season at Florida Atlantic.

That recruiting class is also still a reason. All four of Michigan State's incoming freshmen are ranked 81st or better overall on the 247Sports Composite. Tom Izzo doesn't go for and get so many high-ranked freshmen most years. Normally, there are one or two players who have legitimate pathways to playing time right away, but all four members of this year's class could be playing roles in 2026-27.