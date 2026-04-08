The NFL’s never-ending calendar continues to roll on as we enter the month of April. With both the combine and free agency in the rearview mirror, all 32 teams are now hard at work scouting the incoming rookie class as we approach the 2026 NFL draft later this month.

But the draft isn’t the only key date on the horizon. While we already know who each team will play— both at home and on the road —in 2026, we’re still waiting to find out when they'll play. The NFL has turned its full schedule release into a tentpole event in recent years, complete with extravagant social media posts by each team and a prime-time unveiling.

So when will the 2026 schedule be released? We (sort of) have your answer.

When will the 2026 NFL schedule be released?

While the NFL has yet to officially announce when they will announce their 2026 schedule release (yes, it’s that nuanced), ESPN’s Adam Schefter recently dropped a hint on when we should expect it.

“Circle your calendars for the week of May 11th, which usually is the time that the NFL schedule comes out,” said the insider on his latest episode of The Adam Schefter Podcast . “... I would think that we’ll get a schedule release announcement sometime around May 12th, May 13th, May 14th. Somewhere between Tuesday the 12th and Thursday the 14th.”

Schefter went on to say that he’s book for TV at ESPN that week, adding fuel to the fire.

What can we expect out of the 2026 NFL schedule?

The 2026 NFL schedule will bring with it endless drama and plenty of unique aspects, including:

The season starting on Wednesday , Sept. 9, hosted by the defending Super Bowl champion Seahawks.

, Sept. 9, hosted by the defending Super Bowl champion Seahawks. An NFL record nine international games , including the league’s first regular-season games in Australia and France.

, including the league’s first regular-season games in Australia and France. Three Thanksgiving games.

A Black Friday game.

The possibility of Christmas Day games, with the holiday landing on a Friday.

Let the games begin!

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