Former Michigan State Star Has Career Performance in Huge NFL Game
The Minnesota Vikings toppled the Green Bay Packers in a massive NFC North showdown on Sunday, and a former Michigan State Spartans star shined in the process.
Vikings wide receiver Jalen Nailor set a career high with five catches in the game, finishing with 81 yards and a touchdown in the Vikings' 27-24 victory.
It marked just the latest big-game showing by Nailor, who has now punched in six scores on the year.
The Michigan State product has totaled 25 receptions for 361 yards in 2024, which may not look like significant numbers.
However, it's when Nailor is accumulating those statistics that makes his impact much more noticeable.
Of Nailor's 25 catches this season, 20 of them have gone for first downs, and he has added those six touchdowns on top of that.
Basically, when Minnesotan needs a play, Nailor is making them.
Keep in mind that Nailor is playing behind Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison on the Vikings' depth chart, and he also has tight end T.J. Hockenson to contend with for targets, as well.
But on Sunday, Nailor became one of Sam Darnold's favorite targets in what may have been the biggest game of the year to date for the Vikings.
Minnesota improved to 14-2 with the win, and if the San Francisco 49ers defeat the Detroit Lions on Monday night, the Vikings will win the NFC North division title.
And if the Lions beat the 49ers, then Minnesota will face Detroit next week in a winner-take-all game for the division crown.
If the season finale ultimately does determine who will finish No. 1 in the NFC North, you can bet that Nailor will have an impact yet again.
Nailor spent four seasons at East Lansing between 2018 and 2021, totaling 86 receptions for 1,453 yards and 12 scores throughout his time with the Spartans.
The 25-year-old showed a penchant for the big play even then, as he led the Big Ten with 19.8 yards per catch in 2020 and averaged 16.9 yards per grab throughout his career at Michigan State.
Nailor was then selected by the Vikings in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
