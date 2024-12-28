Former Michigan State Star Placed on Injured Reserve
The Seattle Seahawks' rushing offense was hampered by the absence of former Michigan State star running back Kenneth Walker III in their 6-3 victory over the Chicago Bears on Thursday night.
Walker was inactive with an ankle injury, which was suffered in a loss to the Minnesota Vikings last week, and was subsequently placed on injured reserve.
Seattle’s rushing offense was quiet all game, Seahawks running back Zach Charbonet rushed for only 57 yards on 15 rushing attempts.
However, Seahawks third-string running back Kenny McIntosh showed flashes in limited time, breaking out in a rush for 25 yards.
In the second half, there wasn’t much production for the offense. In four drives, the Seahawks punted three times and committed a crucial fumble.
Walker’s consistent presence was definitely missed, in eleven games, Walker has eight total touchdowns on the season. For the first time this season, the Seahawks offense didn’t score a touchdown.
Since Walker was placed on injured reserve, it will also disqualify him from playing in the Seahawks season finale against the Los Angeles Rams.
The week 18 matchup between the Rams and Seahawks will be for the NFC West title. Los Angeles has been on a hot streak, winning four straight games, propelling them to the top of a crowded divisional race.
With a win, there is a chance that Walker could return for a potential playoff game.
Without their star running back, the Seahawks will have to lean on their outside weapons, including Pro Bowl wide receiver DK Metcalf and former first-round pick Jaxon Smith-Njigba.
Veteran quarterback Geno Smith has had a very inconsistent third season as a starter in Seattle.
On one hand, he is throwing for over 4,000 passing yards, which ranks second in the NFL. However, Smith has also thrown 15 interceptions, only one behind former Michigan State and current Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins, who leads the league in interceptions.
Walker was also more involved in the passing game as a threat out of the backfield. In his first two seasons, he caught an average of 28 catches a season. This year, in only 12 games, Walker caught a career-high 46 receptions.
