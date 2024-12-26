Best Destinations for Beleaguered Michigan State Legend
The Atlanta Falcons are apparently preparing to release quarterback Kirk Cousins this coming offseason, ending a brief and disastrous stint with the club.
So, what is next for the Michigan State Spartans legend?
Cousins is 36 years old and is in obvious decline, so the days of him being an everyday starter for a legitimate contender are probably over.
However, that does not mean Cousins won't be able to find a home.
Here are three potential destinations for the four-time Pro Bowler during the NFL offseason.
Cleveland Browns
Perhaps the most obvious landing spot for Cousins is the Cleveland Browns.
The Browns have zero idea of who their starting quarterback will be in 2025. Jameis Winston is set to hit free agency, Deshaun Watson is recovering from a torn Achilles and Dorian Thompson-Robinson has shown nothing that would make anyone believe he is a capable starter.
Cleveland can always draft a signal-caller, but it would also be nice to have a veteran quarterback to serve as a bridge and a mentor.
That's where Cousins comes into play. Heck, Joe Flacco led the Browns to the playoffs in 2023. Perhaps Cousins could revitalize his career in Cleveland.
New York Giants
The New York Giants find themselves in a similar boat to the Browns, although they do have a much clearer direction considering they are currently in sole possession of the No. 1 overall pick.
Still, like Cleveland, bringing in a veteran would be ideal.
Cousins would actually have some decent weapons in the form of Malik Nabers, Wan'Dale Robinson and young tight end Theo Johnson with the Giants. Plus, running back Tyrone Tracy could be a budding star.
It wouldn't exactly be the best situation for the Michigan State product, but at this point, a job is a job for Cousins, and he could fit in pretty nicely in New York.
New Orleans Saints
This one is a bit of a sleeper.
The New Orleans Saints are currently employing Derek Carr — who is injured — as their starting quarterback, but they would probably like to hand Spencer Rattler the full-time job soon.
The problem is that Carr is under contract through 2026, so the Saints would have to cut him (and eat quite a bit of money in the process).
But if New Orleans does decide to go that route, bringing in Cousins on a one-year deal would be an effective solution.
Having Cousins aboard to mentor Rattler would be key, especially considering that Rattler has had maturity issues in the past.
The Saints also have some decent weapons in the form of Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed (who are both on injured reserve), so Cousins would have some pieces to utilize in the Bayou.
