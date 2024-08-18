Former Michigan State WR Named to Preseason All-American Team
Over the last few seasons, Michigan State's football roster has experienced many changes as the transfer portal has grown in use and popularity.
This offseason, Michigan State lost about 20 scholarship players to the transfer portal before eventually securing one of the best transfer portal classes in the country. However, a former Michigan State player who entered the transfer portal a few seasons ago has blossomed into potentially one of the best wide receivers in the country at his new school.
While Coach Jonathan Smith begins rebuilding Michigan State’s football program, it is difficult not to see how a few of the program’s former players are doing at their new schools of choice. Although all transfers are not for negative reasons, multiple former Spartans are having success elsewhere. One of those players is a former Spartan wide receiver who transferred well before Coach Smith’s arrival.
College football expert Brett McMurphy recently released his Preseason All-American team for Action Network. McMurphy’s All-American team included former Michigan State wide receiver Ricky White on the First Team after he had a productive 2023 season.
White transferred to UNLV after starting his career at Michigan State in 2020. He is entering his third season with the Rebels and has received plenty of recognition this offseason.
During his first two seasons at UNLV, White recorded over 135 receptions for over 2,000 yards. He also registered 12 touchdowns in those two seasons. White showed plenty of promise during his lone season in East Lansing, having the best game of his short Michigan State career in a win over Michigan State’s archrival.
Against Michigan, White set Michigan State’s single-game record for most receiving yards with 196 receiving yards. He recorded eight receptions against the 13th-ranked Wolverines. His eight receptions included catches of 30, 31, 40, and 50 yards and a touchdown.
White’s transfer to UNLV has worked out well for him. However, Coach Smith continues to work towards putting a productive Michigan State football team on the field this season. Coach Smith hopes the talent the team added via the transfer portal will succeed similarly in East Lansing as White is in Las Vegas.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.