Former MSU QB Signs NIL Deal to Remain With CFP Contender
Former Michigan State quarterback Sam Leavitt signed an NIL deal to stay with the Arizona State Sun Devils. He made the announcement on social media on Tuesday.
Last offseason, Leavitt transferred to Arizona State after spending his redshirt freshman season at Michigan State.
With Leavitt at quarterback, the Sun Devils took the Big 12 by surprise, winning the conference with a record of 11-2 in their first season as members.
The West Linn, Oregon native threw 2,885 yards and 24 touchdowns in his first season as a full-time starter.
As a conference champion, Arizona State was granted a first-round bye and the fourth seed in the first-ever 12-team College Football Playoff.
In the quarterfinals of the College Football Playoff, the Sun Devils had a tough task, going up against the Texas Longhorns in the Peach Bowl. Early on, it seemed like Arizona State was outmatched by the Longhorns as they took a 17-3 lead in the first half.
But the Sun Devils wouldn’t go down easy, Leavitt played well, but the star of the game was Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo. Skattebo took over, on the ground, receiving and even through the air, tossing a touchdown pass to reignite the Sun Devils.
Arizona State had a triumphant comeback to have the Longhorns on the ropes, but Texas outlasted them in double overtime to advance to the semifinal.
Leavitt’s statistical performance wasn’t eye-popping, throwing for 222 passing yards and an interception.
However, the dual-threat quarterback used his legs to rush for 60 yards, using timely scrambles to keep Arizona State in the game when the offense had trouble moving the ball.
Leavitt could be one of the best players in the Big 12 next season, with the conference losing major stars. This season Colorado quarterback Sheduer Sanders and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter stole the show.
With both stars most likely getting drafted in the top five of the 2025 NFL Draft, there will be an opening for Leavitt to become a national name as one of the biggest stars in the Big 12.
