Former MSU Assistant Stephens Takes New Job with Big Ten Program

A former Michigan State player and longtime assistant is back in the Big Ten, but with somebody else now.

On Tuesday, Penn State announced that it had hired Dwayne Stephens to be one of the Nittany Lions' new assistants. Stephens played at MSU from 1989-93 while Jud Heathcote was the Spartans' head coach and Tom Izzo was an assistant. Later, Stephens was an assistant himself under Izzo at Michigan State from 2003 to 2022.

Dec 5, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Western Michigan Broncos head coach Dwayne Stephens talks to his players in the first half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at the Purcell Pavilion. | Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

Stephens left MSU following the 2021-22 season to get his shot as a head coach at Western Michigan. The Broncos went just 42-84 (.333) during Stephens' four seasons in Kalamazoo, though. They fired him this offseason and hired former UTRGV head coach Kahil Fennell in his place.

Penn State is slated to come to the Breslin Center during the 2026-27 season.

Mar 4, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach Mike Rhoades gestures from the bench during the second half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

What Awaits at Penn State

"Coach Stephens is one of the most well-respected and accomplished coaches in college basketball," current PSU head coach Mike Rhoades said in a statement. "He brings elite experience from every level of the game — from Final Fours and Big Ten championships, to leading his own program as a head coach."

"He has recruited and developed some of the best players in the country, and his ability to build genuine relationships and impact winning will elevate every part of our program."

More on Stephens

MSU assistant basketball coach Dwayne Stephens on the sidelines against Wisconsin in East Lansing on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2012. | Rod Sanford/Lansing State Journal

The role of Stephens was absolutely integral during his time with the Spartans. Ten of his 19 seasons were spent as the team's associate head coach, putting him second in line to Izzo. Doug Wojcik currently holds that role and must lead recruiting, develop players on the roster, and scout opponents.

Over that time, the list of elite players Stephens worked with is quite distinguished. He coached up Draymond Green, Miles Bridges, Jaren Jackson Jr., Xavier Tillman Sr., and Adreian Payne, just to name a few.

MSU assistant basketball coach Dwayne Stephens watches the Spartans shoot during warmups before taking on Wisconsin in East Lansing on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2012. | Rod Sanford/Lansing State Journal

Stephens' roots are with Michigan State, but his brother, Jarrett, also spent five years in Happy Valley. Jarrett averaged 18.8 points and 10.5 rebounds per game as a redshirt senior in 1999-00, becoming a consensus first-team all-Big Ten selection.

"It’s a unique time in college athletics, and to have the opportunity to join a group that’s doing it the right way is such a privilege," Stephens also said in a statement. "The only person more excited about this opportunity than I am is my brother Jarrett."

There is some other experience worth noting for Stephens before he returned to MSU. He was an assistant for Greg Kampe at Oakland from 1997 to 1999. After that, Stephens went to Marquette and worked for former Michigan State assistant Tom Crean from 1999 to 2003. The last season resulted in a Final Four appearance with Dwyane Wade on the roster.

Nov 15, 2013; East Lansing, MI, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo talks to assistant coach Dwayne Stephens during the 1st half at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. | Mike Carter-Imagn Images