Former MSU Safety Jaden Mangham on the Differences Between the Spartans and Wolverines
Earlier this offseason, Michigan State lost many players to the transfer portal. Some of those players were much more important than others, and some were more impactful losses than others.
Such was the case when safety Jaden Mangham transferred to Michigan. The loss of Mangham was significant for more reasons than one, as not only did Michigan State lose Mangham, but they lost him to their biggest rival. During his last season at Michigan State, Mangham was selected by coaches and the media as an honorable mention Big Ten nominee and finished the season tied for sixth in the Big Ten with four interceptions, leading Michigan State’s defense in the category.
Mangham’s departure was undoubtedly a significant blow for Michigan State’s defense, as he started ten games for them last season and was slated to start at safety for them again this season. Mangham's transfer to Michigan State’s archrival only added salt to the wound. Mangham says he instantly noticed differences between how things are done in Ann Arbor and how they were done in East Lansing during his time there, under a different coaching staff than is currently at Michigan State.
“My experience has been great,” Mangham told Sam Webb of Michigan Insider. “You know, coming in, I could tell it was different. Like, doing things — the lifts, workouts, just running, seeing how people carried themselves, seeing how people prepare, you know? Seeing that, it was different. There were some guys who did do a little bit of that, but, you know, it’s just so much more here.”
Mangham says he still keeps in touch with a few Michigan State players. He notes the resources at Michigan are different than those at Michigan State and feels those resources have positively helped his transition as a person and as a player.
“I talk to a lot of the guys — Alex [Orji], Will [Johnson], all of them, Makari [Paige], Colston [Loveland]. I talk to a lot of them just to see how everything’s going, making sure I’m doing good, which I appreciate,” Mangham said. “But, you know, just coming in here, it’s been different, and they’ve been helping me a lot. The resources that are here, they’re amazing. So, I’m taking advantage of everything that I have here, using it for my success so I can become an even better player and a better person.”
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.