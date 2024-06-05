Former Spartan Kenneth Walker III Ranked One of Best RBs of Last Three NFL Drafts
Kenneth Walker III put the nation on notice during his lone season with Michigan State, and he has continued to do so ever since.
Walker, who was selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, put up over 1,000 rushing yards in his rookie season and immediately became one of the league's best running backs. He didn't reach the 1,000-yard rushing mark last season but came awfully close.
Walker recently received recognition as one of the best draftees in recent years when Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus ranked him the No. 4 running back to come out of the NFL Draft in the last three years.
Ahead of Walker were Bijan Robinson from Texas (eighth overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft) at No. 1, Jahmyr Gibbs from Alabama (12th overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft) at No. 2 and Breece Hall from Iowa State (36th overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft) at No. 3. Walker ranked two spots ahead of former Michigan running back Blake Corum.
PFF gave Walker an overall grade of 83.0 for the 2023 season, as well as an 85.3 rushing grade.
The former Spartan played his final collegiate season at Michigan State after transferring from Wake Forest. In just that one season, Walker rushed for 1,636 yards, which puts him at fourth all-time in program history for a single season. His 18 rushing touchdowns that year tie him for fifth-most in a single season in school history.
Walker was named to the All-Big Ten First Team and received the 2021 Doak Walker Award but did not finish the year as a Heisman Trophy finalist.
The following is the rest of Sikemma's running back rankings:
5. Jonathon Brooks from Texas (46th overall pick of 2024 NFL Draft)
6. Corum (83rd overall pick of 2024 NFL Draft)
7. DeWayne McBride from UAB (222nd overall pick of 2023 NFL Draft
8. De'Von Achane from Texas A&M (84th overall pick of 2024 NFL Draft)
9. Jaylen Wright from Tennessee (120th overall pick of 2024 NFL Draft)
10. Tyler Allgeier from BYU (151st overall of 2022 NFL Draft)
