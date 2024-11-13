Former Spartan Quarterback Katin Houser Continues to Shine With New Program
Former Michigan State quarterback Katin Houser has found his stride at East Carolina. Throwing five touchdowns in each of his last two starts. Houser has led the Pirates to consecutive conference wins for the first time this season.
Last week, Houser threw for five touchdowns and over 300 yards against Florida Atlantic, the same team Michigan State struggled against on offense in the season opener.
Houser also has dual-threat ability using his legs, rushing for a career-high 52 yards and a touchdown in the 49-14 win.
Houser's performance was recognized by his conference, winning the Week 11 American Athletic Conference Player of the Week.
Houser started the season on the bench behind Miami transfer Jake Garcia. Houser made appearances off the bench when Garica didn't play well. Similar to the role he played for the Spartans in 2023.
However, on Oct. 19, Houser won the starting quarterback job. Making his first start as a Pirate against the undefeated Army Black Knights. Houser played well, throwing for 282 passing yards and three touchdowns. However, it wouldn't be enough as Army defeated East Carolina, 45-28.
The next day, East Carolina made a coaching change, firing head coach Mike Houston after starting the season with a 3-4 record. Since then, with Houser as the starting quarterback, East Carolina is 2-0, outscoring opponents, 105-48.
In his second start, with new coaching, Houser threw for 269 yards and five touchdowns, leading the Pirates to a much needed 56-34 victory over the Temple Owls.
Through three games as a starter, Houser already has better stats compared to his 2023 campaign with the Spartans. Completing nearly 60 percent of his passes, throwing for 1,028 yards, 13 touchdowns and four interceptions.
Houser was a part of the 2023 Michigan State quarterback room, a group that had no players return this season. Quarterbacks Sam Leavitt and Noah Kim also transfered, Leavitt to Arizona State and Kim to Coastal Carolina.
East Carolina will look to extend their winning streak to three games against Tusla Golden Hurricane on Thurday night. Houser should be able to have a field day against Tulsa as the Golden Hurricanes are coming off a poor performance, allowing 59 points to UAB.
