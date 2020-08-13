Spartan Nation

Former Spartan Wideout Cody White Signs with New York Giants

McLain Moberg

A couple of weeks after Cody White was waived by the Kansas City Chiefs, the former Michigan State wide receiver has found a new home.

Tuesday afternoon, Pro Football Talk reported the New York Giants signed White and tackle Jackson Dennis to their squad.

The former Spartan declared for the NFL Draft, electing to forgo his senior year at MSU to pursue a professional one. He wound up becoming an undrafted free agent where he was picked up by the Chiefs.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound wideout finished his career in East Lansing with 143 receptions, 1,967 yards, and 12 touchdowns. 

As a junior, he caught 66 passes for 922 receiving yards and six scores.

In his farewell letter, White called Michigan State fans the best in the country, thanking them for moments and memories he will never forget.

"East Lansing will always have a special place in my heart. Spartan Dawg for life! With that being said, after a tough decision, I have decided to pursue my lifelong dream of playing in the NFL," White said.

White played in 35 games for Michigan State, including 26 starts.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

MSU President Samuel Stanley Issues Statement on Lost Season

Samuel Stanley, Michigan State's president, released a statement following the cancelation of fall sports within the Big Ten.

McLain Moberg

Eddie54

For Michigan State's Xavier Tillman, Leaving Wasn't Easy

For Xavier Tillman Sr., leaving Michigan State to pursue a professional basketball career wasn't easy.

McLain Moberg

Former Spartan Le’Veon Bell Uses Boxing to Help Get in Shape

Former Michigan State running back Le'Veon Bell is on a mission to prove his critics wrong in 2020.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State's Mel Tucker on Big Ten's Decision

Michigan State head football coach Mel Tucker released a statement following the Big Ten's decision to postpone fall sports.

McLain Moberg

Jgilbert007

Michigan State's Cassius Winston, 2nd-Best Captain Since 2010

Andy Katz believes Michigan State's Cassius Winston is the second-best captain in college basketball since 2010.

McLain Moberg

Big Ten Cancels College Football Season, Will Try to Play in Spring

The Big Ten postpones fall sports, including football; however, the possibility of playing in the spring is still an option.

McLain Moberg

johnraf

4-Star RB Audric Estime Lists Michigan State in Top-6

Michigan State lands in the top-6 for a four-star running back out of Montvale, New Jersey.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State’s Mel Tucker 13th-Best Head Coach in Big Ten

Athlon Sports ranked Michigan State's Mel Tucker as the 13th overall head coach in the Big Ten.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State '21 Commit Jake Renda Flips Commitment to Pitt

Three-star tight end Jake Renda decommits from MSU and joins Pittsburgh.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Players on the Possibility of No Football

A few Michigan State football players expressed their thoughts on the idea of no football and the #WeWantToPlay movement.

McLain Moberg