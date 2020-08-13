Former Spartan Wideout Cody White Signs with New York Giants

A couple of weeks after Cody White was waived by the Kansas City Chiefs, the former Michigan State wide receiver has found a new home.

Tuesday afternoon, Pro Football Talk reported the New York Giants signed White and tackle Jackson Dennis to their squad.

The former Spartan declared for the NFL Draft, electing to forgo his senior year at MSU to pursue a professional one. He wound up becoming an undrafted free agent where he was picked up by the Chiefs.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound wideout finished his career in East Lansing with 143 receptions, 1,967 yards, and 12 touchdowns.

As a junior, he caught 66 passes for 922 receiving yards and six scores.

In his farewell letter, White called Michigan State fans the best in the country, thanking them for moments and memories he will never forget.

"East Lansing will always have a special place in my heart. Spartan Dawg for life! With that being said, after a tough decision, I have decided to pursue my lifelong dream of playing in the NFL," White said.

White played in 35 games for Michigan State, including 26 starts.

