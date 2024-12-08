Former Spartans QB Qualifies for College Football Playoff
Former Michigan State quarterback Sam Leavitt led the Arizona State Sun Devils to a Big 12 Championship, clinching a bid into the College Football Playoff.
Leavitt threw for 219 passing yards, three touchdowns and rushed for a touchdown in the Sun Devils 45-19 rout over the Iowa State Cyclones.
The Sun Devils are now automatically in the playoffs. By rule, the top five conference champions get an automatic bid into the newly formed 12-team playoff.
The Sun Devils were not expected to be any threat to contend for the Big 12 title in their first season after defecting from the Pac 12 this offseason.
The Sun Devils were ranked last in the Big 12 preseason media poll, but head coach Kenny Dillingham has turned the program around in his first season.
Leavitt entered the transfer portal after the Spartans hired Coach Jonathan Smith last offseason.
When Smith was head coach at Oregon State, he never recruited Leavitt, a four-star recruit and a West Linn, Ore. native. This played a part in Leavitt leaving the Spartans after his lone season in East Lansing, where he redshirted.
Leavitt has been the most successful member of the 2023 Spartans quarterback room, starting in 13 games this season. Other former Spartan quarterbacks, Katin Houser and Noah Kim have also seen some game action at their new schools,
It’s hard to not compare Leavitt to current Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles, as both of the quarterbacks hail from the 2023 recruiting class.
Leavitt has definitely been more successful so far, with 29 total touchdowns and only five interceptions. While Chiles threw for 16 total touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
However, Leavitt was put in a much better situation alongside running back Cam Skattebo, arguably the best running back, not named Ashton Jeanty in the nation.
Skattebo’s abilities took some of the pressure off of Leavitt, giving him the chance to be a better quarterback as he learned the ropes in Tempe.
On the other hand, Chiles had to overcome a weak offensive line that hampered the Spartans rushing attack all season, putting even more pressure on Chiles to make plays.
Even if the two quarterbacks share some similarities, it is hard to compare them, as the two are in drastically different situations.
