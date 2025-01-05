Former Spartans WR Gears up For Regular Season Finale
Former Michigan State wide receiver Jayden Reed closes the regular season with the Green Bay Packers on Sunday against the Chicago Bears.
Reed and Green Bay can take advantage of the Bears, as they have already been eliminated from playoff contention and don't have as much to play for.
Through 16 games, the Packers have a record of 11-5 and have clinched a playoff spot in the NFC.
Right now, they sit at the seven-seed, tied with the Washington Commanders, who hold the tiebreaker over the Packers.
Green Bay should be hunting for the No. 6 seed as if they stay in the No. 7 seed, they have to face off against the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card Round. The Eagles beat the Packers in Week 1 of the NFL season as they kicked off the season in Brazil.
The ideal scenario for the Packers is to play the Los Angeles Rams, who currently hold the third seed in the NFC. In early October, Green Bay already beat the Rams at SoFi Stadium 24-19. Reed played well, catching four passes for 78 yards.
Meaning the Commanders would have to lose their final game against the Dallas Cowboys and the Packers would have to beat the Bears to move up in the standings.
Green Bay will need Reed to step up in the finale, as the Michigan State alum typically performs well against the Bears. In three games against the divisional rival, Reed has caught eight passes for 183 yards and a touchdown.
Reed will be guarded by Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson, who was recently selected to the Pro Bowl for the second consecutive season.
Reed will also have to resolve his drop issues that have hampered the Green Bay offense through the season. According to PFF, Reed has a drop percentage of 15.9 percent, which ranks third in the NFL.
Green Bay wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks leads the league with a drop percentage of 19 percent.
Reed and the rest of the Packers wide receivers will have to complete catches in order for Green Bay to beat the Bears and potentially jump the Commanders in the standings on the final week of the regular season.
