Courtney Hawkins on Michigan State Legend George Perles

East Lansing, Mich—On January 7, 2020, the Spartan Nation lost an ICON and a legend. When George Perles passed away, many remembered a great player, coach, and administrator. But for his players, it was more profound than any of that. They lost a rock.

“Coach Perles was one of the most influential men in my life. I absolutely love Coach Perles like a dad. The one thing he would do, most of the time when I saw Coach, even when his health was deteriorating, he would reach out, and he would give me a hug,” Hawkins says. “Coach and I had a great relationship. I remember him when I first decided to leave, he made me promise that at some point, ‘you better get your degree.’ I remember sitting in his office after my senior year and just the years when I would pop back up there, it would just be like I was still one of his players.”

Hawkins opened up further on Perles, adding, “Just a great individual; he cared about us all. We knew he cared; he showed you that he cared, and he created some great men. I’ll be forever thankful and grateful to Coach Perles and his family.”

The Spartans kick off the season on September 5, 2020. They will be hosting in the Northwestern Wildcats with a rare, season-opening Big Ten game.

