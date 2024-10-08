Good News For Spartan Faithful Entering Bye Week
We're at the point in the college football season when players may be starting to gauge their future.
With six weeks having passed, most players have a sense of what their role with their respetive team is, and if it isn't an ideal situation, they may be starting to already consider other options.
That doesn't seem to be a problem yet for Michigan State.
Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith said after Friday's loss to Oregon that no players have come to him about wanting to transfer or redshirt.
This isn't a huge surprise, nor should it be taken as extremely encouraging news as it is still somewhat early for those conversations to be had. But it is another reason to believe Smith is building a strong foundation at Michigan State.
The Spartans saw an overhaul of players enter the transfer portal last offseason, and they, for the most part, were able to rebound in a respectable manner.
These players are buying into what Smith has preached, and it's a big reason some of his best players at Oregon State followed him to East Lansing.
Now that we're at the bye week, this would be an appropriate opportunity for players to come forward and have conversations about redshirting or transferring. When players want to transfer, it usually is because of two things -- the program is losing/not where it should be or the player isn't get the playing time they want.
The Spartans are still .500, even have three straight losses. The team knew this current stretch would be a brutal one, and whether they say it or not, most probably aren't surprised they have dropped the games they have -- with Boston College maybe being an exception.
Regardless of whether or not Michigan State does see another wave of transfers go next offseason, once Smith and his regime have a full year in East Lansing under their belt, they could have much more success in the portal and on the recruiting trail this coming winter and next spring/summer.
Until then, there's a lot still to unfold. A bowl game appearance would be huge for this team in its first year under Smith, and that's what it should be striving for right now.
