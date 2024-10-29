Have the Lights Dimmed on Michigan State's Bowl Game Chances?
Michigan State football is 4-4 this season and returns home to face Indiana this weekend after a difficult loss to the archrival in Ann Arbor.
The Spartans have had multiple streaks this season, including a three-game winning streak and a three-game losing streak, but they are still only two wins away from the six wins needed to make it to a bowl game. Few expected the Spartans to be overly successful.
The Spartans have four games remaining and face two quality opponents and two extremely beatable opponents if they hope to return to a bowl game for the first time in years. Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith has done an admirable job turning the program around. He has shown in less than half a season that he was the right for done.
Michigan State will likely win two more games over the next four. Brett McMurphy of The Action Network recently released his bowl game projections, as he does weekly. He thinks the Spartans will not only go to a bowl game but could also play a school from the SEC.
McMurphy believes the Spartans will face the Florida Gators in the Gasparilla Bowl.
Michigan State is 4-4 on the season, and although the season has undoubtedly been a rocky one, there have arguably been just as many ups as downs. The Spartans have already matched their win total from last season, which means that this season is technically already a success. Considering their 3-0 start, anything less than a bowl game appearance would be a disappointment.
Smith has already shown he knows how to get the most out of the talent on his roster. There is no question that Smith and his coaching staff know how to develop talent properly. Now, all Smith needs to do is continue what he has done on the field and combine it with new incoming talent next year after their assumed postseason game.
Making it to a bowl game in his first season in East Lansing would be monumental for Smith, especially.
