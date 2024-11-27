History Points to Michigan State Victory vs. Rutgers
No matter the season, the Michigan State Spartans always tend to be consistent in November, the final month of the season.
Since 2018, for better or worse, the Spartans have had a record of 2-2 in November in every full season, with a total record of 10-10 in those five seasons.
During the magical run in the 2021 season, November was where the Spartans playoff hopes died. Closing the season with a 2-2 record in November after taking losses to Purdue and Ohio State.
But then there are cases like last season when the Spartans' best month was November. In 2023, the Spartans closed the season with half of their wins coming in the final month.
This season, the Spartans entered November with a 4-4 record but started the month 1-2. After taking losses to Indiana and Illinois and beating Purdue, the trend is still alive for the last game of the season.
On the last day of November, the Spartans matchup against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Saturday. If the Spartans close the season on the right note with a win, they will fulfill the trend of going 2-2 in November for the sixth straight full season.
The Spartans currently sit at 5-6, with a win against the Scarlet Knights, the Spartans would qualify for a bowl game for the first time since 2021.
During Spartans’ head coach Jonathan Smith’s tenure at Oregon State, the Beavers improved during November.
Last season, Smith’s Beavers won their first two games of the month before almost knocking off the National Championship runner-up Washington Huskies and losing to in-state rivals the Oregon Ducks.
Ultimately, the Beavers finished 2-2 in Smith’s last season before getting hired by the Spartans.
Also, in the two seasons prior, the Scarlet Knights had struggled in November going a combined 0-8 over that time frame.
This season, the Scarlet Knights started 2-0 but lost in heart-breaking fashion to Illinois in Week 13.
The Spartans fare better in home games during November, going 6-3 at Spartan Stadium since 2018.
The Spartans are currently slightly favored to pull off the victory on Senior Day; they would also jump ahead of Rutgers in the final Big Ten standings with a win.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.