MSU Opponent Preview: Rutgers Offense
The Michigan State Spartans have one last shot at bowl eligibility as they take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Spartan Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
It’s Senior Day for the Spartans, and they will honor and celebrate all the achievements the team's most experienced players have had in East Lansing.
Winning a sixth game and earning three extra weeks of practices for a bowl game would be a significant step in the right direction for Jonathan Smith in his first year at MSU. It has been ugly sometimes, but a bowl game in year one would be good progress for the rebuild.
However, a tough Rutgers team stands in their way. Coached by Greg Schiano, the Scarlet Knights have always been one of the most physical teams on the Spartans’ schedule.
As we have all season, let’s preview what the Scarlet Knights look like on both sides of the ball, starting with their offense.
Schiano’s identity as a coach reflects on his offense. The Knights like to run the football and be physical at the line of scrimmage, occasionally taking a shot over the top with some of their explosive playmakers.
Rutgers ranks 74th in total offense (382.6 yards per game), 86th in passing offense (209.3), 51st in rushing offense (173.4) and 81st in scoring offense (26.7 points per game).
Kirk Ciarrocca is the Knights’ offensive coordinator. This is his second season under Schiano as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Ciarrocca previously served as Rutgers’ offensive coordinator from 2008-2010.
Michigan State defensive coordinator Joe Rossi will certainly game plan for running back Kyle Monangai. One of the most underrated running backs in the Big Ten, Monangai has rushed 225 times (eighth in the country) for 1,150 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also has 75 receiving yards and a touchdown.
Monangai is the focal point of this Knights’ offense. He will earn the lion’s share of the carries and can wear defenses down. The Spartan’s defensive line must be ready for the physical running style of Monangai.
Rutgers’ quarterback is Athan Kaliakmanis, who transferred from Minnesota last offseason. Kaliakmanis is a big-bodied QB who struggles with accuracy but has a powerful arm.
When Kaliakmanis pushes the ball down the field, he often throws to Dymere Miller and Ian Strong. Miller has 683 yards on the season, while Strong has over 500. Both have four touchdowns.
MSU will not see leading tight end Kenny Fletcher, who converted from defensive end. He suffered an injury in the Knights’ loss to Illinois.
Rutgers is not usually known for its offense, but it has plenty of playmakers who can cause problems for the Spartans’ defense. If the Spartans want to make a bowl game, they will have to slow down Monangai and prevent Kaliakmanis from connecting with his receivers.
