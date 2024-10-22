How Michigan State Plans to Prepare for Michigan
Just over halfway through Coach Jonathan Smith’s first season, Michigan State has already matched its win total from last season.
Smith and the Spartans have surpassed many preseason expectations surrounding the team. After falling to 3-3 before their bye week, Michigan State returned from their week off with a definitive upset victory over Iowa at home on Saturday.
The Spartans have turned their focus to a road matchup against their archrival. Michigan may be the defending National Champions, but they are far from the team they were last season. Still, Smith plans to prepare as thoroughly as possible for a massive game for both teams, especially Michigan State.
“Moving forward, we've got a huge week in front of us,” Smith said. “We all know this thing is special. Rivalry week in this state, this is what college football is about. It's a big, meaningful game. Anticipate it being a tough, physical, big challenge Saturday at their place and we're looking forward to — we're going to have to have a great week of work and preparation leading into this one.
As both teams prepare for each other, Michigan has not revealed who its starting quarterback will be against the Spartans. While Michigan State has dealt with Aidan Chiles' up-and-down play, the Wolverines have bounced between quarterbacks with mixed results.
Still, Smith said Michigan’s offense is centered around running the ball regardless of which quarterback Michigan starts on Saturday. He noted that he and his coaching staff have plenty of game tape on every player who has played on the offensive side of the ball for Michigan this season.
“You prepare for what you see on tape, and we've got tape of all their players that have played offensively,” Smith said. “Again, it is about the run game because this run game of theirs is potent. Can be unique with some of their schemes, they do a nice job with that. It's a physical brand of football that we've gotta get ready for.”
Michigan State can make Smith’s first season in East Lansing even more successful with another upset win this weekend. While Michigan is not the team it was last season, they still have more talent than Michigan State, so they enter the game as the favorites. Luckily for Smith and Michigan State, football games are not won on paper.
