MSU Can't Complete Comeback in Difficult Loss to Michigan

EAST LANSING, Mich. --- Michigan simply out-dueled Michigan State in "winning time."

The seventh-ranked Spartans did the hard part of the comeback, overcoming a deficit that reached 18 at one point to take a lead during the second half, but they couldn't get a stop down the stretch, as No. 3 UM took down MSU, 83-71. This result snaps a four-game winning streak in the rivalry for Michigan State and a seven-game winning streak while playing at home.

Michigan guard L.J. Cason (2) defends Michigan State guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) during the first half at Breslin Center in East Lansing on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr. tried to put his team on his back again, as he did at Rutgers on Tuesday, but his 31 points and seven assists were not enough for a win this time. Not enough Spartans around him stepped up enough to get a win against a squad as good as Michigan.

This loss ticks MSU down to 19-3 overall and 9-2 during Big Ten play. UM improves to 20-1 and 10-1, respectively. The Spartans' next game is at Minnesota this coming Wednesday (7 p.m. ET, BTN).

First Half

Michigan State's Coen Carr looks on during a game against Michigan at the Breslin Center on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

The road team looked like the better team. Quite easily, in fact. Michigan State struggled to find easier looks throughout the opening half. A lot of the Spartans' shots through 20 minutes were from mid-range, and it did not help that MSU was not knocking too many of them down. Open threes or layups were virtually extinct.

Credit to a lot for that has to go to UM's defense. This battle was between KenPom's top two defenses, with the Spartans holding the No. 1 spot and the Wolverines at No. 2. The length of Michigan's frontcourt took away a lot of the passing lanes Michigan State is used to having access to, which definitely seemed to fluster MSU's offense.

The Wolverines led the entire way during the first half. UM began the game on a 15-5 run. Michigan State never got closer than five until halftime.

One of the big swings was when Cam Ward got called for a hook-and-hold, which occurred right when MSU seemed to be gathering some momentum. That immediately spurred a huge 11-1 Wolverines run, extending the visiting team's lead out to 18. Michigan eventually went into the locker room with a 42-26 advantage.

Second Half

Michigan State's Jordan Scott warms up for a game against Michigan at the Breslin Center on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on S

Hope was quickly given to Michigan State fans hoping for a comeback. The Spartans went on a 15-4 run before the first media timeout of the second half, suddenly cutting their deficit down to just five. Jeremy Fears Jr. scored seven points during those opening few minutes, and Coen Carr had six.

Michigan seemed capable of weathering the Breslin storm, though. The Wolverines were able to stabilize in the minutes following the first media timeout, but they weren't able to extend their lead, either.

The Spartans kept battling and batting. Finally, it was Jaxon Kohler who tied the game up at 55 with 7:57 remaining with a three-pointer. It was the game's first tie since 2-2. MSU then took its first lead on a Fears layup moments later off a Michigan turnover.

Both teams traded buckets down the stretch. The Wolverines would score, then Michigan State would score. It looked like a game featured two of the nation's best teams.

Michigan State's Jaxon Kohler looks to pass during a game against Michigan at the Breslin Center on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

MSU's inability to get a stop down the stretch did itself in. UM's Elloit Cadeau hit a monster three with 3:05, extending the Wolverines' lead out to six again. Michigan State's offense then went cold and couldn't make up this deficit.

One stat that stands out in the Spartans' defeat is the mere 4-for-23 mark (17.4%) from beyond the arc. Additionally, MSU had 15 offensive rebounds to UM's 11, but Michigan had 14 second-chance points to Michigan State's six (all of those second-chance points for MSU came with the game basically decided).

Michigan State's Carson Cooper, left, and Michigan's Aday Mara battle in the post during a game at the Breslin Center on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

