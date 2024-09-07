How Michigan State's Chiles Can Improve vs. Maryland
Michigan State Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles was incredibly frustrated with his performance against the Florida Atlantic Owls, his first-ever collegiate start.
Chiles completed just 10-of-24 passes for 114 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions. There were some bright moments in Chiles’ debut, but it largely left a lot to be desired, considering how hyped up he was coming into the season.
However, it is important to consider that Chiles is just 18 years old and has very little experience on the field at the collegiate level. It will take some time for him to get acclimated to the Big Ten, but once he does, he should be an excellent player for the Spartans.
His head coach, Jonathan Smith, is not worried, either. Smith struggled in his first start, and he believes Chiles has the talent to overcome his rocky game against the Owls.
Michigan State now turns their attention to the Maryland Terrapins on the road, their first real test of the season. The Terrapins are an improved defensive squad that is much better than Florida Atlantic on that side of the ball.
So, what does Chiles have to do to bounce back from his first start and show improvement?
First, Chiles needs to be unafraid of using his legs in the offense. While he would like to show he can create plays through the air, even when one might not be there, it could behoove him to tuck the football and run when the play breaks down.
Chiles is 6-foot-3 and 217 pounds, with good speed and long strides. He showed off that skill when he scored an 11-yard touchdown on the ground, but other than that play, he looked hesitant to run.
Chiles must also work with his receivers to get on the same page. While this is largely the receivers' responsibility more than his, Chiles is a captain who must be able to throw his receivers open.
Maryland's defense features a good secondary and a dangerous defensive front. The Terrapins will take advantage if Chiles is putting the ball in harm’s way again. Chiles must be smart with the football and make good decisions because it could be dangerous for Michigan State if he doesn’t.
Spartan fans should not soon pull the plug on Chiles and what he could eventually become for this Michigan State team. He has a chance to show improvement in this game on the road against a good Terrapins defense.
If he does, Michigan State, as a nine-and-a-half-point underdog, has a great chance of winning.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.