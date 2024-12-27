How MSU Alum Can Impact NFL Team for the Future
Former Michigan State Spartan and current Carolina Panthers linebacker Jacoby Windmon achieved a huge milestone in this NFL career. In the Panthers' overtime victory over the Arizona Cardinals, Windmon got his first taste at a starting role for a professional team for the first time in his career.
Windmon finished his first career start with eight tackles -- four solos and four assists. He also had one pass defended, one sack and one stuff, and all in all, put together a strong performance that helped the Panthers land a big victory.
The former Spartan has played in six games this season, but none more important than against the Cardinals. Windmon landing in a starting role, albeit just for one game, served as a reminder of the success he had been known for during his days with the Green and White.
In his two seasons with Michigan State, Windmon played in 11 games -- eight in his first season and three in the next. He totaled 64 total tackles in the eleven games played with MSU, 41 being assists and 23 being solos. Windmon also had 6.5 sacks over the two seasons and caused six fumbles.
After finding his way into the league after not getting drafted out of college, Windmon was picked up by the Pittsburgh Steelers before landing with the Panthers. Given his youth and promise, Windmon's future for the Panthers could be solidified in the next few seasons.
Windmon may continue to start the rest of the season, as the Panthers' linebacker depth remains thin. This gives Windmon a chance to land starting roles in the final two games of the season, which will be used for learning experiences.
On the season, the Panthers' defense ranks 31st in the NFL, allowing their opponents to gain 385.9 net yards. Though Carolina's defense, in terms of net yards, ranks it low, the defense has been strong when it comes to defending the pass.
Ranked 10th in the NFL in pass defense, the Panthers' defense allows 210.7 passing yards a game. The rushing defense has been the main weakness for Carolina this season, sitting dead last in the league, as its opponents average 175.2 rushing yards per game.
While Carolina is in the mists of a rebuild, the addition and success of Windmon could help elevate the Panthers' defense going into the 2025 season.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.