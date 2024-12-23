Former Steelers LB Makes Bad NFL History
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers training camp linebacker and undrafted free agent Jacoby Windmon made NFL history for the wrong reason in Week 16 of the season. The Michigan State product and Steelers hopeful was flagged as the first player this season to use a hip drop tackle, a penalty put into place this season but that has yet to be called during a game.
Multiple players throughout the year have been fined for the hip drop tackle, but the referees have never thrown a flag because of it. That was until Week 16 when Windmon was penalized.
The game marked the UDFA's first NFL start, too. Once a 90-man hopeful in Pittsburgh, Windmon has turned his rookie season into a memorable one, becoming a rotational piece for the Panthers as they deal with injuries. Even with a bad historical moment, he did earn his first professional start, and has now accumulated 11 total tackles this season for Carolina.
He'll likely receive a fine by the league prior to Week 17 as well.
Windmon spent some time on the Steelers practice squad this season before ending up with the Panthers. If looking for a new NFL team in 2025, Pittsburgh could call once again, showing a decent amount of interest in the young talent as he came out of Michigan State this spring. With NFL experience, he may be able to compete for a roster spot.
