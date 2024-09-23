How Much Does Boston College Loss Impact MSU's Bowl Chances?
Michigan State narrowly lost to Boston College on the road this past weekend, losing by a score of 19-23.
The Spartans put up a valiant effort as they entered the game, but they were missing multiple notable offensive players, which made it even more challenging to beat Boston College. The Spartans played well nearly the entire game until a costly mistake by its defense with time winding down changed the game's result.
While Michigan State had a legitimate shot of going 4-0 on the season, it now moves on to play No. 3 Ohio State. However, sitting at 3-1, The Spartans are in a perfect position to secure three more wins before the season ends and earn a bowl game invitation later this season.
College football experts release their bowl projections for the season weekly. After seeing the last week of games, college football expert Jerry Palm of CBS Sports recently released his bowl game projections. After losing to Bosont College, Palm believes the Spartans can play in New York City for their bowl game.
Although Michigan State lost to Boston College, Palm revealed that he does not believe the loss will significantly hurt Michigan State in the grand scheme. Palm has Michigan State playing in this season’s Pinstripe Bowl against North Carolina. This is after he projected to stay much closer to home to play in the Detroit Bowl in last week’s projection.
Michigan State is still off to a solid start. However, it has a daunting list of teams coming up on their schedule, which could change the tone and feel surrounding the team. Over the next few weeks, the Spartans play multiple teams ranked in the top 25, including two of the top teams in the country, Ohio State and Oregon.
Smith must find a way to pull off at least one upset over the next few weeks to avoid going 0-4 throughout their upcoming slate of games. If not, the Spartans will have to play nearly perfect over the final half of the season if they hope to make it back to a bowl game for the first time in years.
