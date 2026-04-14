MSU Potentially Losing Ground on Top Portal Target Sherrell

A lot of people's biggest hope for Michigan State in the transfer portal might be leaning elsewhere.

On Monday night, On3 national recruiting analyst Jamie Shaw logged a prediction that Alabama transfer Aiden Sherrell would end up committing to Indiana . Sherrell has reportedly been on campus in Bloomington on Sunday and Monday, with IU pushing to secure a commitment before he leaves.

BREAKING: On3’s @JamieShaw5 has logged an expert prediction for 6’11 PF Aiden Sherrell ✍️



Alabama ➡️ Indiana



The #10 overall transfer averaged 11.1 PPG, 6.2 RPG & 2.2 BPG, shot 54% FG / 33% 3PT this season. The sophomore logged 24 mpg with the 2nd most blocks in the SEC.



🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/Ij7MhwDUJ7 — NCAA Recruiting Center 🌐 (@PortalPredict) April 14, 2026

Sherrell is ranked 15th overall by On3 among all players in the transfer portal right now, and fourth among centers. That's the big need for MSU and Tom Izzo this transfer portal cycle. Given that the Spartans recruited Sherrell, a Detroit native, while he was coming out of high school, he seemed to be a natural fit for Michigan State.

Swinging and missing on a portal target would mean one thing, but getting beaten out by a conference rival would make it sting more. If Sherrell ends up going to the Hoosiers, it's likely he'd end up coming to the Breslin Center in East Lansing. Michigan State and Indiana played twice (home and away) last season, but MSU only went to Bloomington the year before that.

Who Could Be Next for MSU

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo reacts to a play against Louisville during the first half of NCAA Tournament Second Round at KeyBank Center in Buffalo on Saturday, March 21, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Even though Sherrell might end up elsewhere, there are still some other good options with whom the Spartans have had contact.

There was another report earlier in the day on Monday that Michigan State was in the running for Cincinnati transfer Moustapha Thiam . He's actually ranked above Sherrell in On3's rankings at 14th overall and third among centers. Thiam, who stands at 7-foot-2, averaged 12.8 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game this past season as a sophomore, earning All-Big 12 Honorable Mention.

Feb 24, 2026; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats center Moustapha Thiam (52) dribbles the ball against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the first half at United Supermarkets Arena. | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

Other Names

Two other names have been SMU transfer Samet Yigitoglu (No. 7 center) and Charlotte Anton Bonke (No. 11 center). Yigitoglu was the starting center this year on an NCAA Tournament team, averaging 10.7 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks per game. He moves very well for somebody his size, but he does have a pretty serious fouling issue -- Yigitoglu reached the five-foul limit six times this past season and led the ACC in total personal fouls (111).

Both Yigitoglu and Bonke stand at 7-foot-2 as well. Bonke would certainly be an OK addition, but the main concern would be the jump for him to the Big Ten. Bonke spent one year at Providence during the 2024-25 season and saw the floor only sparingly. He definitely grew in his year at Charlotte, but it's hard to project if 10.6 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game translate into being a starting-caliber big man in a high-major conference.

Mar 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Southern Methodist University Mustangs center Samet Yigitoglu (24) handles the ball against Syracuse Orange forward Donnie Freeman (1) during the first half at Spectrum Center. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images