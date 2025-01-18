How Smith, MSU Have Boosted Their Offense Through the Trenches
Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith will be the first to tell you he is a firm believer in consistency. That means consistency of roster, personnel, you name it. When it comes to the lineup on the field in 2024, that consistency was shaken by a rash of devastating injuries, specifically to the offensive line.
Key anchors like Gavin Broscious went down for the whole season, forcing Smith, Offensive Coordinator Brian Lindgren, and Offensive Line Coach Jim Michalczik to get creative. At one point, true freshman Rakeem Johnson was thrown in the mix as a starter (and admirably so; he could be a big-time name with the Spartans sooner rather than later).
When the transfer window opened, Smith said he and the staff did their best to minimize the number of departures they would see across the board. Whether or not the 13 that hit the portal was a healthy amount is for Smith and Co. to decide, but one thing is clear -- the Spartans beefed up on that offensive line.
"It was a priority for sure," Smith told reporters at the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association "Winners Circle" Coaches Clinic on Friday. "We need to create more competition in this room, and with the four guys, they got multiple snaps, and starts. We wanted to create more in there, and the four we get we feel awesome about; just individually, some of the position flexibility, a couple of them a little bit more inside, maybe outside guys. One has played all five positions, so we feel really good about what we're landing there."
The Spartans landed Luka Vincic (Oregon State), Matt Gulbin (Wake Forest), Caleb Carter (Western Carolina), and Conner Moore (Montana State), who was the highest-ranked offensive lineman available when the Spartans were able to snag him in early January after a brief, concerted effort.
The experience, as Smith mentioned, stands out with the new additions. Vincic has two starts but 22 appearances total to his name; Gulbin has 22 starts and 40 games total; Carter has 15 starts and 34 games total. Moore, the prize of the haul, started 27 games out of 31 total appearances.
Protecting Aidan Chiles and boosting the run game was a big goal for Michigan State, too. That cannot be overlooked. With the four offensive line transfers, Smith, Lindgren, and Michalczik have given themselves plenty to work with.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.