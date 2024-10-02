How to Watch Week 6: Michigan State at Oregon
Michigan State (3-2) will have to quickly move on from its loss to Ohio State on Saturday when it heads on the road to face another top-10 opponent, Oregon (4-0).
The Ducks come off a solid win over another one of the four teams to have joined the Big Ten this season, UCLA. They downed the Bruins, 34-13, having gotten out to a commanding 28-10 lead by halftime, which included a 21-point second quarter.
The Spartans, meanwhile, were on the other side of a blowout, having fallen 38-7 to No. 3 Ohio State.
Friday's contest between Michigan State and Oregon will be the first time these teams have met since 2018 when they faced off in the San Francisco Bowl. The Ducks narrowly defeated the Spartans, 7-6, in what was an extremely low-scoring affair.
Michigan State is 3-4 against Oregon all-time. The last time the Spartans faced the Ducks in Eugene was in 2014 when they lost, 46-27.
Here's how you can watch Friday's contest:
TV: FOX
Venue: Autzen Stadium, Eugene, Oregon
Kickoff: 9 p.m. EST, 6 p.m. PST
Listen: Spartan Media Network
-Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM)/WJIM (1240 AM)
-Detroit: WJR (760 AM)
-Grand Rapids: WBFX (101.3 FM)
Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith and most of his coaching staff are quite familiar with this Oregon team. Having spent six seasons as Oregon State's head coach, Smith experienced the yearly in-state rivalry -- and being an underdog in the annual clash.
"Yeah, I have not worn much green leading into this, but I do have green eyes on that end," Smith said at Big Ten Football Media Days back in July. Look, I think, yeah, we're going to play the Ducks, and they're going to be a competitive team again. They are year in and year out. That game, there might be some conversation about myself going back there, but that's really about just myself.
"We've got a bunch of guys that we need to prepare a certain way each week to play our best, and that will be my approach in coaching the guys when we head down there."
Smith spoke on the Ducks most recently when he addressed reporters on Monday.
"When you look at Oregon, explosive offensively," he said. "The quarterback's [Dillon Gabriel] a good player, accurate with the ball; might be leading the country completion percentage. And they've got some athletes that he's thrown it to. Flip it around, got a solid defense. I look at those guys, they just continue to improve. From Game 1 to Game 4, those guys have continued to improve, played really, really well against UCLA. Held them pretty much throughout the entire game, so big-time challenge. Tough atmosphere. Know the place. It's definitely an exciting fan base that feels like they can impact the game. And so, these are the type of games you love playing in."
