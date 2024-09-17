Injury Update; Another Spartan OL 'Likely' Out For Season
The Michigan State Spartans offensive line finds themselves in a significant hole heading into the toughest part of their schedule, specifically at the right guard position with the "likely" season-ending injury to redshirt sophomore Gavin Broscious.
"For Gavin, you probably won't see him the rest of the year which is unfortunate. Again, these yearly ones [hurt] because he'd been working really hard," said Spartans coach Jonathan Smith on Monday. "He'd overcome some things, started the last couple games for us, so I kind of feel bad for that, but new opportunities for others to get into the game. We'll kind of see what that looks like by the end of the week on knowing how we kind of work that right guard position into the rotation."
Broscious had his ankle rolled up on during the game with Prairie View A&M last weekend. He has been ruled out for what seems to be the entire season with a lower-body injury after being carted off the field.
This injury comes just two weeks after starting right guard Kristian Phillips was sidelined for the year with a lower-body injury. Broscious was the fill-in guy for Phillips at the right guard position for a brief stint and will now miss considerable time as well.
Moving forward, the Spartans will look to redshirt senior offensive lineman Dallas Fincher in the coming weeks. In three seasons, Fincher has played in 20 games and has two starts at the center position but will likely have to make the switch to right guard starting this weekend against Boston College.
Another name to keep an eye on would be 6-7, 305-pound redshirt freshman Stanton Ramil. Ramil is second on the depth chart at the left tackle position, but the urgency at right guard might swing him to the other side of the football if needed.
The Spartans will have to adopt a "bend, don't break" mentality as they face several highly touted defenses in the coming weeks and multiple young guys will have to step in to fill a big role and possibly play out of position to protect the offense.
