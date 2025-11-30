Top MSU Coaching Candidates to Replace Jonathan Smith
Jonathan Smith has been fired by Michigan State after just two seasons. This now sets in motion another coaching search. During the 2026 season, the next hire will be the Spartans’ third permanent head coach in seven seasons.
The question is who that person will be. Two traits I’d imagine that MSU will be looking for is someone with some Midwestern ties and, well, at least a semi-fiery personality; two things Smith did not have, which helped create a rift between him and the fanbase. The next coach doesn't have to be a cookie-cutter form of that, though.
This will be yet another massive decision for Michigan State athletic director J Batt, who just took the job in June and is already going to be searching for a new head football coach. While at Georgia Tech, he made Brent Key the permanent head coach there, which time has proven to be a very good decision.
Here are five realistic candidates that Batt could be delivering some phone calls to soon:
Brent Key (Georgia Tech HC)
Speaking of Key, Batt has that pre-existing relationship with him. The Yellow Jackets finished their regular season at 9-3, their first nine-win year since 2016 and their first time getting six wins in ACC play since 2014.
According to USA Today, Key’s salary at Georgia Tech this year is $4.5 million, which is all the way down at 52nd in the sport. Smith was at $7.35 million at 27th.
At least 16 of the Big Ten’s 18 head coaches entering the season made more; only ahead of UCLA’s DeShaun Foster (fired), while Northwestern’s David Braun’s salary is not known.
Everyone has a price, and while Key might be one of this cycle’s hottest commodities, MSU might be at a natural advantage here.
Pat Fitzgerald (Former Northwestern HC)
Fitzgerald has not coached in college since he was fired by Northwestern before the 2023 season due to a hazing scandal. He sued the school for wrongful termination and reached a settlement that reportedly favored Fitzgerald, though the terms of it were not disclosed.
Now, it looks like Fitzgerald could be ready to get back into coaching. It would certainly be a big risk for Michigan State, but a coach that can make Northwestern a respectable program, with the lack of resources it has, deserves some attention.
The major downsides is that the Wildcats were declining prior to Fitzgerald being fired, going 1-11 during his last season there. It’s only been three seasons, but the landscape has already changed so much since Fitzgerald’s last game on the sidelines, which makes it difficult to project how he would do.
Brian Hartline (Ohio State OC)
It’s only a matter of time before Ohio State’s wide receiver wizard steps into a head coaching role.
Hartline has done fantastic as both OSU’s wide receivers coach and offensive coordinator, but with the Buckeyes winning the national title last season, he’s probably hit his ceiling there. Even though Ryan Day has lost four times in a row to Michigan, that type of accomplishment almost certainly buys him more time.
He’s coached Terry McLaurin, Chris Olave, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Marvin Harrison Jr., Jameson Williams, Garrett Wilson, Emeka Egbuka, Carnell Tate, and Jeremiah Smith since he became the WRs coach in 2018. And that’s cutting the list short.
Michigan State has a proud history of developing receivers, so it would make sense for someone like Hartline to step in. Not only that, but the question, “does he hate Michigan?” has a very simple answer: Yes.
Jason Eck (New Mexico HC)
Eck is another name that is rising quickly through the coaching ranks. He is only in his first year at New Mexico, and despite essentially having an all-new roster, he’s got the Lobos at 9-3 and has long surpassed last season’s win total of five.
Prior to UNM, Eck also turned the program around at FCS Idaho. The year before he got there, the Vandals went 4-7.
With Eck there, Idaho enjoyed three FCS playoff appearances in as many years, three top-25 finishes, two appearances in the FCS Quarterfinals, and an overall record of 26-13.
Eck also is from the Midwest. He’s from Wisconsin (who decided to return Luke Fickell) and was an offensive lineman for the Badgers during the late ‘90s.
Jimbo Fisher (Former Florida State, Texas A&M HC)
This one may seem like a bit of a surprise, but a source has told Hondo Carpenter of Spartan Nation that Jimbo Fisher is an early candidate in MSU's search. Fisher was most recently fired in 2023 by Texas A&M after six seasons in College Station.
Perhaps now would be a good time for Fisher to make a return. He won a national championship in 2013 while at Florida State, after all. Between his time at FSU and A&M, Fisher has a combined record of 128-48, with three ACC championships, as well.
Will Stein (Oregon OC)
On Oct. 31, Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde and Bryan Fischer said to “file away” Stein as an option for Michigan State if the job were to open up. Well, it has.
Stein has not been a head coach before, but if you want a good offense, he’s a good guy to call. With rounding, Oregon has averaged 44, 35, and 38 points per game with Stein as the offensive coordinator there.
He was also the OC for one year at USTA, where the Roadrunners averaged 37 points per game during an 11-3 season.
Stein is only 36 years old, but that is not necessarily a bad thing anymore. Coaches have to connect with players on an emotional level, because they can just leave if they are unhappy now. It’s easier for student-athletes to connect with somebody as young as him.
Bob Chesney (James Madison HC)
There’s reasons for this well beyond the fact that Indiana’s Curt Cignetti used to coach at JMU. Chesney has had to create his own program there, since many of the Dukes’ best players followed Cignetti to IU, such as Elijah Sarratt, D’Angelo Ponds, Aiden Fisher, and Mikail Kamara.
Chesney has JMU at 10-1 this year, with the only loss being at Louisville, and the Dukes could very well be the Group of Five representative in the CFP.
Prior to James Madison, Chesney helped turn around the program at FCS Holy Cross. In six seasons there, the Crusaders won five conference titles in the Patriot League and made the FCS playoffs four times. Holy Cross also beat two FBS teams under Chesney’s tenure, taking down UConn in 2021 and Buffalo in 2022.
P.J. Fleck (Minnesota HC)
P.J. Fleck certainly has some naysayers, but he has objectively done a fine job at Minnesota. His Golden Gophers have 6+ wins for a fifth straight year and are certainly doing better than the Spartans lately.
As defensive coordinator Joe Rossi’s move from Minnesota to Michigan State might suggest, MSU might have a bigger resource pool. Fleck is one of the better head coaches in the Gophers’ history, and he still makes a little less than what Smith was getting. Perhaps he wouldn’t want to leave Minneapolis, but it might be worth a try.
Fleck getting Western Michigan to a New Year’s Six bowl game, which would be a CFP spot nowadays, while at Western Michigan should also not be ignored.
Perhaps Fleck isn’t the type of coach who can turn the Spartans into a juggernaut, but he’d be a safer bet to get MSU off the mat it’s been down on for four years now.
Pat Narduzzi (Pittsburgh HC)
One other name who could potentially pop up is former MSU defensive coordinator Pat Narduzzi, who is currently in his 11th year at Pittsburgh.
Narduzzi, of course, is a name that invokes memories of the better times with Michigan State football. He coached some of the best defenses in program history during his time in East Lansing that lasted from 2007-14. He won the Broyles Award in 2013, which goes to the top assistant coach in the country.
As a head coach, Narduzzi has had a decent run at Pitt. He’s gone 80-60 overall as the head coach of the Panthers, with the high point being an ACC championship in 2021.
Pitt finished the regular season 8-4 overall and 6-2 against the ACC. It is the eighth time that Narduzzi has led the Panthers to bowl eligibility.
Sean Lewis (San Diego State HC)
Another candidate that has come up is San Diego State head coach Sean Lewis, sources have told Hondo Carpenter and Spartan Nation.
Lewis has had stints at both Kent State and SDSU, and he's turned around both of them. The Aztecs were 4-8 the year before he arrived, and they finished 9-3 this season. At Kent State, Lewis inherited a 2-10 Golden Flashes team and led them to the program's first-ever bowl win in year two and got them to the MAC title game in his fourth season, which is no small feat --- Kent State is maybe the worst FBS job there is.
Like some other candidates, Lewis also has Midwest ties. He played tight end at Wisconsin and is from Oak Lawn, Illinois.
