Intriguing Michigan State Playmaker Due for Breakout Performance
The Michigan State Spartans' offense has not exactly been world-class this season, even though they actually have some very talented players up and down the roster.
One player in particular who has not lived up to expectations is tight end Jack Velling.
Velling transferred over from Oregon State after last year, and it looked like Michigan State was landing one heck of a playmaker.
In 2023, Velling hauled in 29 receptions for 438 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging an impressive 15.1 yards per catch.
The 22-year-old was so impressive at Oregon State, as a matter of fact, that he was widely viewed as an intriguing NFL Draft prospect heading into 2024.
But things haven't really panned out for Velling at East Lansing this year.
Through 10 games, Velling has logged 30 catches for 323 yards. That's a pedestrian average of 10.8 yards per catch, and he has yet to reach the end zone.
He has certainly shown flashes, but he has yet to really break out.
Could that all change Friday against Purdue?
The Boilermakers are just 1-9 and have one of the worst passing defenses in the country. They have allowed opposing quarterbacks to post a passer rating of 166.1 this season, which could mean that Aidan Chiles and the Michigan State aerial attack will be able to establish things early.
Perhaps Velling could put forth a signature performance and actually score his first touchdown of the 2024 campaign?
It's important to note that Chiles has been playing better of late, especially last week in the Spartans' loss to Illinois. This could represent a perfect time for Michigan State's offense to record one of its best performances of the season.
And remember: the Spartans must win these last two games in order to make a bowl game. The sense of urgency should be enough for Michigan State to register a breakout performance against lowly Purdue, and Velling could be a big part of it.
Velling remains a very likable NFL Draft prospect because of his physical tools, but a couple of strong showings to end the season would go a long way in increasing his stock.
