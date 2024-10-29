Is Michigan State a Trap Game for Indiana?
Michigan State has been the underdog numerous times this season.
It is a position they are used to being in and considering two of their four wins came as underdogs. Upsetting more talented opponents has almost become the story of the Spartans season, as the Spartans seem to thrive as underdogs. While beating Michigan would have
Bill Bender of Sporting News believes Indiana is undoubtedly talented, as they are one of the few unbeaten teams in the country. However, he also believes Michigan State could serve as a team Indiana overlooks, giving the Spartans a chance to pull off their third upset win of the season. Bender thinks the Spartans are a formidable opponent and that the Hoosiers should be aware.
“Backup quarterback Tayven Jackson (11 of 19, 124 yards, TD, INT) managed a run-heavy attack against the Huskies, and Indiana is right on the fringe as a potential fourth Big Ten team under first-year coach Curt Cignetti,” Bender said. “Is a trip to Michigan State in Week 10 a potential trap game before the season-defining home stretch that features Michigan and Ohio State?”
The answer to Bender's question is yes, Indiana's matchup on the road against Michigan State is a classic trap game. Indiana just played two games at home and won both relatively easy. They now travel to East Lansing to play a 4-4 Michigan State that one would think has no chance against the undefeated Hoosiers. Then their games with Michigan and Ohio State follow their Michigan State visit. Indiana's road matchup against Michigan State is the definition of a trap game. They will undoubtedly give Indiana a challenge for as long as possible.
The way the schedule has set up, as well as Indiana and Michigan State's season would make it easy for Indiana to overlook Michigan State because they are eager to play Michigan and Ohio State. The way Michigan State has played lately shows they will likely give Indiana a run for their money for at least the first quarter or two of the game. It will be up to Smith and his coaching staff to help the players take advantage of opportunities when they present themselves. If they are able to do so, they will secure yet another upset victory and move one step closer to a bowl game bid.
