It's No Accident MSU's Marsh is Making an Early Impact as a Freshman
Michigan State freshman wide receiver Nick Marsh is just 17 years old.
Most 17-year-old football stars are still in high school, either already committed to a college and playing in their senior season or deciding which school to commit to.
Marsh, meanwhile, is making noise in one of the best conferences in college football.
In just his second collegiate game, Marsh made the most of his first start, posting 194 yards and a touchdown on eight receptions in the Spartans' Week 2 win over Maryland, a performance that included some huge plays in Michigan State's come-from-behind efforts.
There's a reason Marsh is making the impact he is early on. He put in the work as soon as he arrived on campus.
"He doesn't act like a freshman," said Marsh's fellow wideout, Montorie Foster Jr. "I could definitely say that. He's prepared. He prepares like a pro every day. He came in wanting to work with me off reps. So, that says a lot, him just trying to be great, trying to learn from older guys the right off the rip. And being a freshman and being so locked in, it's kind of definitely a difference between anybody else I've seen or witnessed in my time being here, for sure."
Foster is a redshirt senior, a veteran on this Spartans team who has played with some great talent through the years. His statements on Marsh speak volumes.
"Him being out here and just making plays like that, like it's phenomenal," Foster said. "I can't wait to see him throughout these next couple years to see what he does in the future. I mean, he's definitely a talented guy now. I'm excited for him, for sure."
Marsh's position coach, Michigan State football alum and Spartans wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins, wasn't surprised his freshman wideout seized the moment when called upon for his first start going into his first Big Ten game.
"Nick being Nick, me recruiting, I expected it," Hawkins said. "Maybe not the numbers that he put up, but he's a talented kid, man. And that won't be just a flash-in-the-bucket type of deal."
