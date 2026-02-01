MSU Staff Visits 2027 Illinois Quarterback Commit

New Michigan State head coach Pat Fitzgerald and his staff have had a very busy month as the Spartans have hit the high school recruiting trail hard, extending offers to and making progress with some of the top prospects in the 2027 class.

While Fitzgerald and company have primarily been targeting uncommitted 2027 prospects, the Spartans are pursuing a few recruits who have already found homes, including a four-star Illinois quarterback commit whom Michigan State offensive coordinator Mike Bajakian recently traveled to Utah to speak with.

Mike Bajakian Visits 4-Star Illinois Quarterback Commit

On Jan. 31, Bajakian traveled west to visit Kamden Lopati, a four-star Illinois quarterback commit from West High School in West Valley City, Utah. Lopati posted a photo of himself with Bajakian on X, writing, “Grateful for the visit by coach [Mike Bajakian] with [Michigan State Football].”

After being pursued by several Power Four programs throughout last spring and summer, Lopati committed to Illinois in July. While the Spartans still haven’t officially extended an offer to him, it’s clear the new Michigan State staff is interested in pursuing the four-star quarterback.

Lopati is among the top overall prospects in the country and is coming off an impressive junior season at West, where, according to MaxPreps, he threw for 2,671 yards, 34 touchdowns, and eight interceptions, while adding 730 yards and 10 scores on the ground.

Michigan State's Alessio Milivojevic looks to throw against Penn State during the second quarter on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Despite his commitment to Illinois, several programs are still actively pursuing Lopati. Along with Bajakian, coaches from Michigan, Duke, Cal, and Notre Dame have visited him this week.

While many schools remain interested in Lopati, Rivals’ Adam Gorney recently reported that he’s happily committed to Illinois and plans to stick with his initial decision. Still, in today’s college football landscape, commitments are never safe, so the Spartans should continue pursuing him until he signs the dotted line with the Fighting Illini.

Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of Michigan State Spartans helmet on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Lopati would be a massive addition to the Spartans’ 2027 class, as the program is in desperate need of a long-term solution at quarterback. Rivals’ industry rankings list the Illinois commit as the No. 142 overall player in the country, the No. 11 signal-caller, and the No. 3 prospect from Utah.

If Fitzgerald and his staff can continue to make progress with Lopati in the coming weeks and get him out to East Lansing at some point this offseason for a visit, the Spartans should be able to at least put themselves in a position to potentially flip one of the top quarterbacks in the 2027 cycle.

