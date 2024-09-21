Jonathan Kim Looks to Stay Hot for Spartans
Sixth-year kicker Jonathan Kim is looking to leave a mark on this final collegiate season. In his second season with Michigan State, it looks like he is relying on last year's experiences and success as he has thrived so far this season.
This season, through three games, Kim is almost perfect overall on the season. Missing an extra point last week being his only flaw on the year, Kim is 8/9 on extra points and a perfect 4/4 on field goals. His longest coming in a pressure situation, a 50-yarder when the Spartans played Maryland on the road a few weeks back to win the game.
To add to his resume, he has kicked 14/16 kickoff attempts for the Spartans, averaging 61.9 yards on those kicks and forcing 11 touchbacks from his 14 attempts. He has shared kickoff reps with redshirt freshman Tarik Ahmetbasic.
Kickoffs were something Michigan State coaches knew Kim could handle before he even arrived in East Lansing. Kim transferred from the University of North Carolina where he was a kickoff specialist for the Tar Heels. He was so good at kickoffs in his Sophomore season in 2020, he led all FBS kickoff kickers by having the highest touchback rate of 85 percent that season.
The Spartans saw his leg potential and took a chance on him. So far, it looks like it was a great move for the Spartans football team and special teams units. Last season, Kim finished the year being selected by coaches and media as an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention. He also finished as the Spartans' top scorer with 56 points.
Having confidence in a team's kicker is huge for all aspects of Spartan Nation. For players, coaches, fans and alumni, examples have been shown that they can trust Kim when they see No. 97 jogging onto the field. From the opening kickoff, when the score is 0 - 0, or a tie game with one second left on the clock, Kim has what it takes.
Kim will be looked upon in many situations this year for the Green and White. His leg strength is impressive, but his mental toughness will show as the season progresses. His five years of college experience may make the difference for the Spartans for the remaining 2024 season.
