Early Updates on Michigan State's Offensive Line
Michigan State football had to do some replenishing along the offensive line this offseason, and so far, it's done just that.
With the departures of key linemen Luke Newman, Tanner Miller, Dallas Fincher and Brandon Baldwin, the Spartans brought in key additions to the unit, including Matt Gulbin from Wake Forest, Luka Vincic from Oregon State and arguably the top offensive lineman in the portal, Conner Moore, from Montana State.
"Offensive line, competition," said Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith following the Spartans' spring practice on Thursday. "We're healthier there, I think we're stronger there and we got more competition at the line."
The offensive line was perhaps Michigan State's weakest link last season, not often able to allow the offense to develop or let the grown game reach its full potential.
This year, the Spartans are looking to turn things around offensively, and that will start up front.
So far, it seems things are on the right track.
"Conner's done a nice job; he's been able to hold his own in a big way," Smith said. "Stanton's [Ramil] is really doing a nice job, I know he's not a newcomer.
"Luka has a little bit of advantage, he had a good idea on the scheme, has brought a voice to that room which has been really nice. So, Luka and Connor kind of stand out newcomer wise."
It seems Gulbin could be the team's new starting center next season. His four years of experience and 22 games as a starter should allow him to thrive in the role.
"Matt's done well," Smith said. "Center, it's a little bit more, making all the calls and all that. We are pleased with where he is headed."
Vincic, of course, is an addition Smith is familiar with, as Vincic played under Smith for two seasons at Oregon State. So far, his leadership has stood out, despite being new to the roster.
"Maybe a little rare on just being a newcomer and new to the group that's pseudo-established, a lot of guys are back," Smith said. "And some of it is because of the way he comes across.
"He's not about himself. He's just trying to energize others, he's complimenting others, and bringing them along. He's been great."
