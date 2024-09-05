Jonathan Smith, MSU Football Offer Another QB Target
The Michigan State Spartans, under Coach Jonathan Smith, will put offense, namely the passing attack, at the forefront of their game. That requires good recruiting, like any program, and specifically good recruiting of offensive weapons.
With a good passing attack, it starts with the quarterback. The Spartans will need to acquire good quarterback talent, whether that is through the quick fix of the transfer portal or the long-term provided by the recruiting trail. The safer bet is the old-fashioned way -- recruiting.
The Spartans have been looking ahead to future classes beyond 2025. They are also targeting younger quarterbacks like 2028 phenom Donald Tabron II, an in-state signal caller at powerhouse Cass Tech who will be a hot commodity come his senior season (if he isn't already).
On Tuesday, they offered Mississippi 2028 quarterback Caiden Belton. Wednesday saw the Spartans offer another quarterback target in 2026 California prospect Ryan Hopkins, of J Serra Catholic. Hopkins is 6-foot-3 and 195 pounds.
J Serra is also home to a top priority 2026 edge rushing target in Simote Katoanga, a four-star prospect who is No. 104 overall in the class, per 247Sports. The Spartans may have stumbled upon Hopkins while scouting Hopkins.
If that is the case, it is reminiscent of how former defensive coordinator and current Pit coach Pat Narduzzi found legendary Spartan quarterback Connor Cook when he played for Walsh Jesuit.
The Spartans are targeting the West Coast heavily because of Smith and Co.'s ties to the region from their Oregon State days. They are working to maintain their carefully cultivated pipeline, despite their move east.
On Sunday, the Spartans offered one of the best tight ends in the country, also from California in Israel Briggs. It is much easier now to get recruits to travel cross-country to a program than it was.
Just ask cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin, a former California-to-Michigan State player himself.
"The kids will come, like I said, if you get them on campus here that's half the battle," Martin told me after practice not long ago. "They will travel. The times are different now from back in the day when I was a West Coast kid coming here like, no way you get a West Coast, California kid. That's not true [anymore]."
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
