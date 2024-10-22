Jonathan Smith on MSU-UM History: 'I Remember a Punter'
The Michigan State-Michigan rivalry has been a historic one, consisting of epic showdowns and plays neither side will ever let the other live down.
One of those plays, of course, is the iconic "Trouble With the Snap," a moment that has become synonymous with the rivalry. You can't mention the history of the clash without it.
It's a play that is known to those even outside the rivalry, and much to the Spartan faithful's delight -- and Michigan fans' chagrin -- it has left a stain on the legacy that is Wolverine football.
While addressing the media on Monday, Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith, who will coach in this heated rivalry for the first time on Saturday, mentioned the play when asked if he could recall a game he watched between the two teams.
"I seem to remember some highlights," Smith said. "I remember a punter that -- not going there. ... But that one stands out."
Smith is new to the rivalry, but he has a sense of what it means to his program.
"I definitely felt it upon arrival," Smith said. "I think I got asked about it even at my introductory press conference. And so, no, I felt it since [I arrived]. Understand this is an important game, the most important regular season game we'll play. And the passion for it, which I love being a part of. I've been in multiple in-state rivalries, and so, no question, it's been well-received on my end. And this thing is important."
Those "in-state rivalries" Smith mentioned included, of course, his alma mater, Oregon State's rivalry with Oregon, a matchup he held a role in both as a player and coach for the Beavers. He also was part of the Washington-Washington State rivalry during his time as the Huskies' offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, as well as the Montana-Montana State rivalry during his stint as the Grizzlies' offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
As Saturday will kick off a new age in the Spartans' rivalry with the Wolverines, Michigan State fans can only hope Smith makes memorable moments of his own in this series as the Spartans look to end their two-year drought against the Maize and Blue.
