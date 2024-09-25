Jonathan Smith on the Importance of MSU's Next Two Games
Michigan State is now 3-1 on the season after losing its first game to Boston College on the road last week.
The Spartans put up a great fight against a Boston College team that was ranked among the top 25 teams in the country last week before losing to one of the top-ranked teams in the country. While disappointed with the loss, Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith has begun focusing on the formidable slate of games the Spartans have coming up.
Michigan State plays Ohio State this weekend and Oregon next weekend. Smith noted that while Ohio State is undoubtedly one of the most talented teams in the country, he will prepare his team like he does for every other game. However, he plans to emphasize that the Spartans must play their absolute best to beat Ohio State on Saturday.
The Spartans cannot afford to beat themselves this weekend.
“I don't know if we sit here and pinpoint, 'OK, these two opponents are going to tell us where we're at as a program,'” Smith said. “We got a bunch of respect for (the Buckeyes). But again, we're going to treat this Saturday and our approach to this Saturday very similar, with the understanding that you're going to have to play really well to win a game. And I think we approach that week in and week out.”
Michigan State is undoubtedly about to enter one of the most difficult four-game stretches any team in the country will play this season. While they always have a puncher’s chance, the chances of the Spartans winning many games over the next few weeks are relatively slim. However, they have already proved many doubters wrong. The next few weeks are another chance for them to do so.
So far, it seems as if Smith has at least gotten off to a productive start toward turning Michigan State’s football program around. It will take time to do so, as rebuilding a college football program does not happen overnight. Still, a win over the next couple of weeks could help expedite the turnaround process for Smith and the Spartans.
