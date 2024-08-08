Jordan Hall's Role for MSU Could Increase in 2024
Very little went right for the Michigan State Spartans in 2023, but they did find one bright spot.
Linebacker Jordan Hall’s play was not only impressive in and of itself, but Hall showed he could be a program cornerstone moving forward.
Hall showed unique leadership abilities that freshmen linebackers rarely have. Almost immediately after he got the opportunity to play, he was directing players to the right spots and constantly making sound plays.
Hall could have gone anywhere he wanted in the transfer portal in the winter or spring windows but decided to stay in East Lansing and be a leader for a rebuilding Spartans program.
While Michigan State could just keep Hall as an off-ball linebacker for his sophomore season, they could expand his role.
Hall has been working with the rush-ends group, a defensive end position where Defensive Coordinator Joe Rossi utilizes inside and outside linebackers depending on the offense's appearance.
Hall may not permanently be in that spot. He could occasionally drop onto the line and allow one of the other linebackers to take over the middle. That’s the benefit of having versatile defenders and linebacker depth.
The three-time captain at IMG Academy spoke about working with the rush-ends at a recent media availability.
"I feel really comfortable with it,” Hall said. “I did some work with the rush ends during the spring, so we're just kind of putting in some of that stuff now during camp. But I've been pretty comfortable with it. As to the how often, not too sure. Third downs, but we'll see as the season goes along."
Having a linebacker with Hall’s instincts and speed coming off the edge is something many offensive tackles will struggle to handle. While Hall rushes off the edge, another linebacker, like Wayne Matthews III or Jordan Turner, will handle pass-catchers over the middle.
Michigan State struggled defensively last season, but an improvement could be in the cards in 2024 for several reasons.
One of them being Hall’s growth and possible position change. If the sophomore star can thrive as a rush-end, it opens up so many avenues for Rossi and the things he can scheme up for this defense.
