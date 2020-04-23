Josiah Scott Michigan State Cornerback NFL Draft Scouting Report

East Lansing, MI— As the 2020 NFL Draft gets underway on Thursday night with the first round, there won’t be any Michigan State players hearing their names called, but beginning on Friday (Rounds 2-3). Especially on Saturday (Rounds 4-7), a handful of Spartans are expected to find new homes as they start their professional football careers.

The first Spartan to hear his name could be cornerback Josiah Scott, a three-year starter for Michigan State and arguably Michigan State’s best cornerback over the past three seasons.

Scott, who is listed at 5-foot-9, 185 pounds, decided to forgo his senior season to enter the draft and projects to play nickel cornerback at the NFL level because of his size and speed to cover some of the faster slot receivers.

What are NFL people saying about Scott and his draft prospects? Spartan Nation spoke with an NFL scout, who shared his opinion and believed Scott could have a long career.

“Spartan track record at the corner makes Scott a very reliable pick. Not a lot of ego, but a lot of talent. A few things that need to be tidied up but not worried about has the work ethic to do it. May not be a first-rounder like (Darqueze) Dennard or (Trae) Waynes, but certainly has the skillset to not only make the leap but to stick around.”

According to Sports Illustrated’s Kevin Hanson, Scott is the No. One hundred thirty-one ranked player on his Top 255 Big Board 3.0 and also projects Scott to be drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in the fourth round (No. 134 overall).

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein projects Scott to be a fourth-round pick as well.

In his Michigan State career, Scott started in all 30 games he appeared in and recorded seven interceptions, and 32 passes defended to go along with 98 tackles during his time in East Lansing.

