Josiah Scott Picked by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the NFL Draft

East Lansing, MI—For the 80th straight NFL Draft (1941), the Michigan State Spartans have had at least one player selected. A great tradition that has the Spartans as one of just four schools with at least one player chosen every year since the inception of the common NFL Draft in 1967. The other schools are Florida, Michigan, USC.

Spartan Josiah Scott, a cornerback, was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the fourth round. He was the No. 137 overall pick in the 2020 National Football League Draft today.

Scott started all 30 games that he played in his Spartan career. He was also a member of the Michigan State Eagles Council for leaders and a two-time All-Big Ten selection. Scott tallied an impressive career-high 55 tackles during his junior campaign in 2019; also, he tied for fourth in the Big Ten during the regular season with 11 passes defended. Those stats broke down as eight pass break-ups and three interceptions.

Coaches and his teammates widely lauded Scott at Michigan State for his work ethic and character. He said of the being picked by the Jags, "They said am I ready to go in the slot, (and) I definitely am. Definitely can contribute to special teams, and that's what they asked about also. I think that's what they're expecting of me, to go in and play nickel and special teams, and contribute."

He went on to say of his pre-draft contact with the team, "I actually met with them at the combine once; talked with the DB coach. And throughout this entire process, actually, I talked with the scouts. I really didn't have much contact with the Jacksonville Jaguars at all. It was a surprise pick, but I'm definitely happy with being picked here and coming here."

Scott said what the Jags told him they liked about his game he said, "Definitely toughness. He likes Michigan State guys and what they bring to the table with toughness, being able to tackle, cover, and just being an aggressive person, that's what they kind of liked from me."

You can watch Scott's entire media press conference in the video above, courtesy of the Jaguars.

Make sure you tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter & @JDeuceDullack