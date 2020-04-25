JaguarReport
Top Stories
Draft
News
Game Day

Jaguars Select CB Josiah Scott No. 137 Overall In Fourth Round of 2020 NFL Draft

John Shipley

The Jacksonville Jaguars are once again opting to upgrade their depth in the secondary via the 2020 NFL Draft, this time selecting Michigan State cornerback Josiah Scott No. 137 overall in the fourth round.

Scott is the second cornerback the Jaguars have drafted this year and follows the selection of Florida cornerback C.J. Henderson at No. 9 overall. Scott is the fourth defender the Jaguars have taken in six picks.

Scott also joins defensive end/linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson (No. 20 overall), wide receiver Laviska Shenault (No. 42 overall), Ohio State defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton (No. 73 overall), and St Johns OL Ben Bartch No. 116 overall.

Scott likely projects as a nickel cornerback because of his size (5-foot-9, 185-pounds, 29 3/8-inch arms). He joins Henderson, Tre Herndon, D.J. Hayden, Rashaan Melvin, Parry Nickerson, and Brandon Watson in the Jaguars' secondary.

Scott, who declared early, was an honorable mention All-Big Ten player in 2020 It is a bit of a surprising pick since he doesn't meet any of the Jaguars' physical thresholds for the position, but the Jaguars must be big fans of his tenacious play style and opted to ignore the measurable. 

In 2019, Scott recorded three interceptions, six pass deflections, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. In three seasons at Michigan State, Scott recorded 95 tackles, six interceptions, 22 pass deflections, and two tackles for loss.

Jacksonville did opt to take Scott over other highly-ranked corners such as Bryce Hall, but he fits what Todd Wash likes in cornerbacks from a playstyle and mentality point of view.

The Jaguars next pick is at No. 140 overall. 

Comments

Draft

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Draft Day Two Live Blog

Our live coverage of day two of the NFL Draft, with all Jaguars updates, news, and more.

John Shipley

by

SI Draft Tracker

Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Draft Live Blog

Our up to the minute updates on each of the Jacksonville Jaguars big draft day moments for round 1.

John Shipley

by

SI Draft Tracker

Jaguars Select Shaquille Quarterman No. 140 Overall in Fourth Round of NFL Draft

The Jacksonville Jaguars have selected Miami Hurricanes linebacker Shaquille Quarterman in the fourth round—No. 140 overall—of the 2020 NFL Draft.

KassidyHill

Jaguars Select OL Ben Bartch No. 116 Overall In Fourth Round of 2020 NFL Draft

The Jaguars have made their first selection of the fourth round, taking St. Johns offensive tackle Ben Bartch!

John Shipley

Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Draft Day Three Live Blog

Follow along with us live as we monitor the final day of the NFL Draft!

John Shipley

2020 NFL Draft: 10 Day Three Players Who Make Sense for Jaguars

Which players still available on day three are reasonable fits with the Jaguars?

John Shipley

No Updates on Potential Leonard Fournette Trades as NFL Draft Marches On

Leonard Fournette is still a member of the Jaguars' roster, and it continues to appear like it may stay that way.

John Shipley

Jaguars Director of College Scouting Details High Marks on Laviska Shenault

Jaguars Director of College Scouting Mark Ellenz says the Jaguars were especially high on Laviska Shenault after two seasons of production.

John Shipley

Laviska Shenault Bringing Offensive Firepower to Jacksonville Jaguars

Colorado Buffaloes receiver Laviska Shenault is an explosive receiver but he's ready to bring a duel threat offensive firepower to the Jacksonville Jaguars and quarterback Gardner Minshew.

KassidyHill

Jaguars Select DaVon Hamilton No. 73 Overall In Third Round of 2020 NFL Draft

The Jaguars' newest member of the defense is Ohio State DT DaVon Hamilton.

John Shipley