Jaguars Select CB Josiah Scott No. 137 Overall In Fourth Round of 2020 NFL Draft

The Jacksonville Jaguars are once again opting to upgrade their depth in the secondary via the 2020 NFL Draft, this time selecting Michigan State cornerback Josiah Scott No. 137 overall in the fourth round.

Scott is the second cornerback the Jaguars have drafted this year and follows the selection of Florida cornerback C.J. Henderson at No. 9 overall. Scott is the fourth defender the Jaguars have taken in six picks.

Scott also joins defensive end/linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson (No. 20 overall), wide receiver Laviska Shenault (No. 42 overall), Ohio State defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton (No. 73 overall), and St Johns OL Ben Bartch No. 116 overall.

Scott likely projects as a nickel cornerback because of his size (5-foot-9, 185-pounds, 29 3/8-inch arms). He joins Henderson, Tre Herndon, D.J. Hayden, Rashaan Melvin, Parry Nickerson, and Brandon Watson in the Jaguars' secondary.

Scott, who declared early, was an honorable mention All-Big Ten player in 2020 It is a bit of a surprising pick since he doesn't meet any of the Jaguars' physical thresholds for the position, but the Jaguars must be big fans of his tenacious play style and opted to ignore the measurable.

In 2019, Scott recorded three interceptions, six pass deflections, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. In three seasons at Michigan State, Scott recorded 95 tackles, six interceptions, 22 pass deflections, and two tackles for loss.

Jacksonville did opt to take Scott over other highly-ranked corners such as Bryce Hall, but he fits what Todd Wash likes in cornerbacks from a playstyle and mentality point of view.

The Jaguars next pick is at No. 140 overall.