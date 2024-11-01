Keys to a Michigan State Upset vs. Indiana
The Michigan State Spartans take on the Indiana Hoosiers at home on Saturday afternoon.
The Hoosiers have been one of the most surprising stories in college football. Curt Cignetti has the Hoosiers at 8-0 and in a position to play in the Big Ten Championship if they can keep things going.
However, Jonathan Smith and the Spartans have an upset on their minds. The Spartans are coming off a disappointing loss to their rivals, the Michigan Wolverines, and they are looking to avoid falling under .500.
Michigan State faces an Indiana team that is sound on both sides of the ball. It will take a complete game for the Spartans to upset this Hoosiers squad.
So, what must the Spartans do if they want to pull off the upset and keep the Old Oaken Bucket home?
Let’s identify three things.
Stop the run - The Hoosiers have one of the best run games in college football.
Justice Ellison is a machine on the ground. He hits the hole hard and is tough to tackle once he gets downhill, as evidenced by his nine touchdowns. Ty Son Lawton and Elijah Green are also capable of causing problems for the Spartans on the ground.
Michigan State did a good job stopping Michigan’s run game, but that play must continue against a Hoosiers team that ranks in the top 25 in rushing offense.
Limit explosive plays - Indiana can throw the ball over the top of defenses or break a big run at any point.
The Hoosiers rank 12th in the country in yards per play at 6.7. With an efficient quarterback and weapons on the outside and in the run game, Indiana has put up points this season.
Indiana might be the best offense Michigan State has faced this season. It has not allowed many points this season, and it cannot let Indiana explode on it if it wants to win.
Mistake-free football - This is easier said than done, but the Spartans cannot afford to turn the ball over.
Michigan State turned the ball over just once against Michigan, but Aidan Chiles' fumble swung momentum in Michigan’s favor, and the Spartans never got back.
They could remain competitive if the Spartans can play a clean game and keep drives moving down the field.
