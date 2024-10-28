MSU Opponent Preview: Indiana Offense
The Michigan State Spartans are looking to bounce back against the Indiana Hoosiers this Saturday.
Michigan State is at 4-4, hoping to find two more wins somewhere on the schedule and reach bowl eligibility. Jonathan Smith has helped this team make strides this season but has the Spartans coming off a disappointing loss.
Indiana has been the most surprising story of the college football season. Curt Cignetti has completely turned this program around in his first season, giving the Hoosiers a chance to make the College Football Playoff.
They have done so by playing excellent complementary football. Both their offense and defense rank in the top six in college football.
Today, let’s break down how the Hoosiers’ offense could attack the Michigan State defense.
Cignetti brought Offensive Coordinator Mike Shanahan with him from James Madison, and his scheme has worked to perfection this season.
Indiana ranks sixth in total offense (487.6 yards per game), 21st in passing offense (287.0 yards per game), 25th in rushing offense (200.6 yards per game), and second in scoring offense (46.5 points per game). Whichever way you slice it, this Indiana offense is clicking.
The Hoosiers were without star quarterback Kurtis Rourke for their game against Washington after he suffered a thumb injury against Nebraska. There is a chance he could return against the Spartans, but if he cannot, Tayven Jackson will start.
Jackson threw for 124 yards, one touchdown, and one interception against Washington. He is a big-bodied quarterback with a big arm but is very raw.
Indiana has weapons all over the field who can beat the Spartans. Elijah Sarratt is the leading receiver for the Hoosiers, putting himself on NFL Draft boards after showing off impressive route running. Omar Cooper is capable of explosive plays. Myles Price and Miles Cross also each have over 285 yards and four combined touchdowns.
Justice ‘Juice’ Ellison is the main focus in the run game. He is a hard runner with a strong lower body. He can create extra yards with his physical running ability, rushing for 637 yards and nine touchdowns.
Ty Son Lawton and Elijah Green will also be factors on the ground. The duo has combined for 13 touchdowns.
Indiana's offensive line has been impressive this season as well, led by right tackle Trey Wedig. Left tackle Carter Smith and center Mike Katic have also played well.
Michigan State must play great defensive football against one of the best offenses in college football. They will be on their heels with how dangerous Indiana is at throwing and running the ball.
It will take the best defensive performance of the season to stop the Hoosiers’ offensive attack.
