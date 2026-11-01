The stage is set for the biggest game of Michigan State's season, and it'll be under the lights again.

The Spartans' annual game against Michigan --- the "Battle for the Paul Bunyan Trophy" was placed on the six-day holding window by the Big Ten for kickoff time and television assignment. The Big Ten's official website unveiled on Saturday night that the game between Michigan State and UM would kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 7, and be streamed only on Peacock.

MSU will go into this game 2-6 overall and 0-5 during Big Ten play, with its slight advantage being that it will be coming off its bye week. The Wolverines currently sit at 5-3 overall and 2-3 during conference play and are coming off a victory at Rutgers.

Rough Year 1s on Both Sides

Michigan State head coach Pat Fitzgerald leads his team out of the tunnel against Illinois at Spartan Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026 | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Neither side is exactly thrilled with how their 2026 seasons have gone. Expectations for Michigan State were never high this year, but UM entered the fall ranked 16th in the preseason poll.

The Wolverines' year has just been... unusual. There was another "Clockgate" at the end of their season opener against Western Michigan, but --- whether the play should've happened or not --- winning on a Hail Mary is always insane. The next week, Michigan looks much sharper in a win over then-No. 11 Oklahoma.

Two weeks after that, UM was on the other side of a miraculous walk-off touchdown against Iowa. Then it lost at Minnesota. Then the Wolverines beat Penn State after benching Bryce Underwood for Tommy Carr. Then Michigan had Indiana on the ropes, but its offense squandered multiple opportunities near the goal line, and IU won in overtime.

Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham watches a replay of quarterback Bryce Underwood’s interception by Penn State during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It's been two different types of "bad." The frustrating part, at least if one roots for Michigan, is that the Wolverines are a halfway-competent offense from being a CFP contender. Their defense could be the best Michigan State sees this year, but that offense may be the worst, outside of the two MAC opponents.

MSU just isn't there yet, and the laundry list of injuries hasn't helped. The Spartans have probably needed the bye to get as healthy as possible for about a month, but now they're getting it before the most important game of their season.

Whittingham's and Fitzgerald's Only Meeting

Dec 31, 2018; San Diego, CA, United States; Northwestern Wildcats head coach Pat Fitzgerald (left) and Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham talk during the 2018 Holiday Bowl at SDCCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Nov. 7 at Michigan Stadium will be the second time that Pat Fitzgerald and Kyle Whittingham, both in their first years at their respective programs, will meet as head coaches. The two of them matched up during the 2018 Holiday Bowl at Northwestern and Utah.

Fitzgerald's Wildcats were actually in a 20-3 hole at halftime that day, but NU completely dominated the third quarter with 28 points to win, 31-20. It's one of Fitzgerald's five bowl victories in his career, and it's also one of five times Northwestern finished in the AP Top 25 during his 17 seasons there.