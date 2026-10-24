3 Instant Takeaways from MSU's Sixth Straight Loss at UCLA

That's six losses in a row. When's the transfer portal open, again?

Michigan State dropped another game on Saturday afternoon, this one being an injury-filled 28-10 loss to No. 9 UCLA . The Spartans are now 2-6 overall and 0-5 during Big Ten play headed into their bye week. Here are a few takeaways from MSU's loss at the Rose Bowl:

Gauging Year 1 is Nearly Impossible with Injuries

Michigan State head coach Pat Fitzgerald leads his team out of the tunnel against Illinois at Spartan Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026 | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

At this point, how do you even gauge the product on the field right now when that product is practically the team's second-team offense and defense? MSU hasn't exactly had good injury luck lately, but it's reached pretty ridiculous levels.

Starting running back Marvis Parrish, the team's third option on a fully healthy roster, got rolled up on during one of the first plays of the game. Then, on the very first play from scrimmage for the Spartans' defense, star defensive tackle Ben Roberts was rolled up on as well. Starting offensive lineman Nick Sharpe and safety Devin Vaught also suffered injuries later in the game.

The injury/availability report never seems to get shorter. Michigan State already entered this game without its top two quarterbacks, top two running backs, a key backup receiver, and its top four cornerbacks. Injuries are a part of the game, but it gets to a point where it is nearly impossible for a team to keep itself above water when so many guys go down.

Oct 24, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; Michigan State Spartans running back Kenneth Williams (32) celebrates after a touchdown reception during the first quarter against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Take Kenneth Williams' fumble that led to the first UCLA score. Does that happen if Cam Edwards or Jaziun Patterson are running the ball? Probably not. Take Kayd Coffman's interception. Does Alessio Milivojevic throw that pass? Probably not. True freshman corner Jeremiah Favorite got beat on UCLA's third touchdown. Do Tre Bell or Tyran Chappell get beat there? Probably not.

This team was never exactly considered good, but the fingerprints of the team's injury problem are all over this loss. UCLA still has the better roster when fully healthy (it's playing with a backup QB, too), but maybe this game flows a little differently.

Coffman Flashes a Bit, But Still QB3 For a Reason

Oct 24, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Kayd Coffman (10) rolls out during the first quarter against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Every fan thinks that backup quarterback should be the starter," was the joke Fitzgerald made during his weekly Monday press conference before this one. Alessio Milivojevic's status as QB1 has been unchecked this season, but the number of fans who wanted to see some Kayd Coffman wasn't zero entering this one.

It's clear following this game that Milivojevic still gives Michigan State's offense the best shot out there. Has Milivojevic been great this season? No. Has he really even been good? No. Coffman had his moments during this game with a couple of nice throws here and there and some plays with his legs, but he still ultimately looked like a raw true freshman who was originally third on the depth chart for a reason.

Coffman's big "freshman mistake" was the interception in the second quarter. Adrenaline may have been pumping a bit with Devin Vaught having forced a fumble and Nikai Martinez returning it into the red zone just moments before, but Coffman's pick essentially zeroed it out. He got read like a book by Donavyn Pellot, who easily stepped in front of his pass and returned it to Michigan State's 21-yard line. The Bruins scored a touchdown a few plays later.

The hope should be that Milivojevic's injury is minor enough that he can rest up over MSU's much, much-needed bye week and then be ready for his first start against Michigan on Nov. 7. Coffman has the tools to be a great quarterback at this level eventually, but Week 8 of his true freshman season was extremely early to take the training wheels off.

Worrying Drop-off Without Roberts

Michigan State defensive lineman Ben Roberts during a game against Nebraska at Spartan Stadium Saturday, Sep. 26, 2026 | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Roberts has been Michigan State's best player this season. The way he'd been playing in the weeks leading up to this game was truly All-Big Ten level. Losing him on the very first defensive snap of the game is flat-out brutal. The Spartans' defensive line didn't recover in this one.

The best part of UCLA's offense is its run game. The Bruins entered Week 8 leading the Big Ten in rushing yards per game (231.0). Losing a starting nosetackle is never good, but boy, the number of carries for UCLA's running backs when they were running untouched through the defensive line felt concerning. The Bruins finished with 245 yards on the ground during this one.

Eli Coenen has been a decent 3-tech for MSU this year, but he's hardly been a run-stopper. Mikeshun Beeler and Derrick Simmons haven't been great this year in general. The injuries that seemingly happen every other play have been tough to watch this year, but Roberts going down and re-emerging on the sidelines in street clothes felt like the final and cruel blow.