Kickoff Time, TV Channel Set for Michigan State-Michigan Rivalry Clash
It's the biggest, most important game on Michigan State's schedule every year for a reason.
The Spartans' annual rivalry game against Michigan is one of the best rivalries the Big Ten has, and it's certainly been one of the most bitter ever since UM's Mike Hart uttered the words "little brother."
Now, we know the time the game will begin and what TV channel it will be on when MSU takes on the Wolverines from Spartan Stadium on Oct. 25.
On Sunday, the Big Ten announced the television schedule for its Week 9 slate of games. That formally announced that the Battle for the Paul Bunyan Trophy will be at 7:30 p.m. ET and on NBC.
Quick Look at the Wolverines
Through six games, Michigan stands at a respectable 5-2 record and a 3-1 mark in conference play. The Wolverines' two losses both came on the road against current No. 14 Oklahoma and No. 20 USC. Michigan's wins this year are against New Mexico, Central Michigan, Nebraska, Wisconsin, and Washington.
On Saturday, the Wolverines were able to pick up a solid home victory over those Huskies, 24-7. It was a big showing for UM's defense after a tough day the week prior at USC.
Michigan is in its second season with Sherrone Moore as the full-time head coach. So far under his watch, the Wolverines are 13-7, though UM beat CMU and Nebraska while Moore was on suspension this season.
In Moore's first year, UM had what might have been one of the most eventful 8-5 seasons ever. The Wolverines were 6-5 entering the season finale against then-No. 2 Ohio State, but pulled off a 13-10 upset. Of course, the Buckeyes then went on to win the national title.
Michigan then also upset No. 11 Alabama, the first team out of the College Football Playoff, in the ReliaQuest Bowl.
UM also beat MSU for the third consecutive year, 24-17, in Ann Arbor.
This year, the Wolverines are led offensively by running back Justice Haynes, a transfer addition from Alabama. Haynes leads the Big Ten in rushing yards (705) and is tied for third in touchdowns (8).
UM has also gotten relatively solid play at quarterback from Bryce Underwood. The five-star true freshman has only five touchdown passes, but has a respectable 1,210 passing yardage total, especially given how much Michigan's wide receivers have struggled this year.
