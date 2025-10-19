Spartan Nation

Kickoff Time, TV Channel Set for Michigan State-Michigan Rivalry Clash

See when and where you can see the Spartans and the Wolverines face off on Oct. 25.

Jacob Cotsonika

Oct 26, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Kalel Mullings (20) itb Michigan State Spartans defensive back Malik Spencer (43) in the first half at Michigan Stadium.
Oct 26, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Kalel Mullings (20) itb Michigan State Spartans defensive back Malik Spencer (43) in the first half at Michigan Stadium. / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
It's the biggest, most important game on Michigan State's schedule every year for a reason.

The Spartans' annual rivalry game against Michigan is one of the best rivalries the Big Ten has, and it's certainly been one of the most bitter ever since UM's Mike Hart uttered the words "little brother."

Paul Bunyan Troph
Michigan State players celebrate the 37-33 win over Michigan by raising the Paul Bunyan Trophy at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Now, we know the time the game will begin and what TV channel it will be on when MSU takes on the Wolverines from Spartan Stadium on Oct. 25.

On Sunday, the Big Ten announced the television schedule for its Week 9 slate of games. That formally announced that the Battle for the Paul Bunyan Trophy will be at 7:30 p.m. ET and on NBC.

Quick Look at the Wolverines

Justice Hayne
Oct 4, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Justice Haynes (22) rushes in the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Through six games, Michigan stands at a respectable 5-2 record and a 3-1 mark in conference play. The Wolverines' two losses both came on the road against current No. 14 Oklahoma and No. 20 USC. Michigan's wins this year are against New Mexico, Central Michigan, Nebraska, Wisconsin, and Washington.

On Saturday, the Wolverines were able to pick up a solid home victory over those Huskies, 24-7. It was a big showing for UM's defense after a tough day the week prior at USC.

Sherrone Moor
Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore in the second half against the USC Trojans at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Michigan is in its second season with Sherrone Moore as the full-time head coach. So far under his watch, the Wolverines are 13-7, though UM beat CMU and Nebraska while Moore was on suspension this season.

In Moore's first year, UM had what might have been one of the most eventful 8-5 seasons ever. The Wolverines were 6-5 entering the season finale against then-No. 2 Ohio State, but pulled off a 13-10 upset. Of course, the Buckeyes then went on to win the national title.

UM-OS
Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Davison Igbinosun (1) locks up with Michigan Wolverines tight end Max Bredeson (44) during the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. Michigan won 13-10. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michigan then also upset No. 11 Alabama, the first team out of the College Football Playoff, in the ReliaQuest Bowl.

UM also beat MSU for the third consecutive year, 24-17, in Ann Arbor.

Justice Hayne
Michigan running back Justice Haynes (22) runs for a touchdown against Central Michigan during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This year, the Wolverines are led offensively by running back Justice Haynes, a transfer addition from Alabama. Haynes leads the Big Ten in rushing yards (705) and is tied for third in touchdowns (8).

UM has also gotten relatively solid play at quarterback from Bryce Underwood. The five-star true freshman has only five touchdown passes, but has a respectable 1,210 passing yardage total, especially given how much Michigan's wide receivers have struggled this year.

Paul Bunyan Trophy
Michigan State's the Paul Bunyan Trophy is carried into the MSU locker room after the Spartans beat Michigan on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Jacob Cotsonika
JACOB COTSONIKA

A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.

